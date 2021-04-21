Development of Gene Editing Tools for Treating Genetic Diseases to Present Immense Growth Opportunities for Synthetic Biology Market, Growth Projected at whopping 26.3% CAGR from 2019 to 2027, TMR

-Increase in R&D investments and key players' interest in the synthetic biology is likely to bode well for the synthetic biology market.

-Rising prevalence of chronic diseases has expanded the patient pool, which has increase in demand for biologic drugs to treat these diseases. This factor is likely to boost the market.

ALBANY, N.Y., April 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Government funding in synthetic biology has been very high in the last few years, as per Science X, a news site. Public agencies in many nations, including EU countries, Finland, the UK, China, the US, and Singapore have formed road maps and other related developmental frameworks. Private funding in synthetic biology is also continuing to grow at a considerable rate, as per the Science X news portal. Rising investment and growing prominence is likely to foster development of the global synthetic biology market over the forecast timeline, from 2019 to 2027.

Synthetic biology is a rapidly expanding field with great potential in many fields of application, according to an article published in 2019 in Critical Reviews in Environmental Science and Technology Journal titled "Biosafety and Biosecurity in Synthetic Biology: A Review." It is, however, linked to significant threats to health of the human beings and the environment, which must be expected in order to establish successful management and prevention strategies. While no biosafety or biosecurity incidents related to synthetic biology have been recorded, a study published in 2019, titled "Synthetic biology: Recent progress, biosafety and biosecurity concerns, and possible solutions" suggests that governance or regulation at the levels of countries, institutions, individual scientists, and the global community should be regarded to avoid disruptions in the future.

Request for Analysis of COVID-19 Impact on Synthetic Biology Market - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/covid19.php

The global synthetic biology market is estimated to observe stellar growth rate of 26.3% CAGR over the forecast timeline, from 2019 to 2027. In 2018, the market was valued around US$ 4.96 Bn and is projected to reach US$ 39.7 Bn by 2027.

Key Findings of Market Report

Development of New DNA Editing Tools to Revolutionize the Treatment of Genetic Illnesses

The novel DNA editing tool recognised as prime editing could be used to search as well as substitute functions of the DNA. It can also be utilised to fix any of 75,000 documented mutations, which cause hereditary illness in human beings. Scientists reported all of these information in an article published in the Nature Journal in October 2019. The CRISPR (clustered regularly spread short palindromic repeats) refers to a method utilised to modify genomes, which has revolutionised synthetic biology. It enables researchers to easily change gene function and DNA sequences, making gene editing methods easy and effective. It, thus, opens up new avenues for biological science and technological advancement. This, in turn, is likely to work in favor of the global synthetic biology market in the years to come. It is utilized for different purposes, for example genetic defect correction. Synthetic biology comes with the potential to cure an extensive variety of illnesses, including cancer. It can be used to develop rigorous and appropriate adaptive cancer therapies that kill cancer cells specifically while leaving healthy cells alone.

Request Brochure of Synthetic Biology Market Report - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/brochure.php

Dominance of North America and Promising Opportunities in Asia Pacific to Attract Market Participant

It is anticipated that North America is likely to play a leading part in the global synthetic biology market, thanks to a significant rise in the patient populace. In addition, the increasing number of well-equipped research and development laboratories, the existence of established health infrastructure, and rising number of important players are likely to work in favour of the global synthetic biology market in near future.

Due to increased research and development activities and a rise in geriatric populace, the global synthetic biology market in Asia Pacific is expected to grow rapidly throughout the projected timeline, from 2019 to 2027. Furthermore, a rise in the prevalence of chronic illnesses and increased government interventions in the healthcare industry, and a rise in key players' plans to expand their business presence in the region is likely to augur well for the synthetic biology market in Asia Pacific.

Purchase the Synthetic Biology Market Report - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/checkout.php

Synthetic Biology Market: Growth Drivers

Synthetic biology has the potential to treat a wide spectrum of illnesses, including cancer. It can be used to develop robust and successful adaptive cancer therapies that kill cancer cells specifically whilst leaving healthy cells alone.

As per a 2019 research titled, "Synthetic biology: Recent progress, biosafety and biosecurity concerns, and possible solutions", whilst no biosafety and biosecurity occurrences related to synthetic biology have been documented, governance or regulation at the levels of the global community, countries, institutions, and individual scientists need to be taken into account to deter disruptions in the future.

Request for Custom Research - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/custom-research.php

Global Synthetic Biology Market: Key Competitors

Integrated DNA Technologies, Inc

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

ATG:biosynthetics GmbH

OriGene Technologies, Inc.

Bayer AG

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Explore Transparency Market Research's award-winning coverage of the global Healthcare Industry:

DNA Test Kits Market: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/dna-test-kits-market.html

Oligonucleotide Synthesis Market: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/oligonucleotide-synthesis-market.html

About Us

Transparency Market Research is a next-generation market intelligence provider, offering fact-based solutions to business leaders, consultants, and strategy professionals.

Our reports are single-point solutions for businesses to grow, evolve, and mature. Our real-time data collection methods along with ability to track more than one million high growth niche products are aligned with your aims. The detailed and proprietary statistical models used by our analysts offer insights for making right decision in the shortest span of time. For organizations that require specific but comprehensive information we offer customized solutions through adhoc reports. These requests are delivered with the perfect combination of right sense of fact-oriented problem solving methodologies and leveraging existing data repositories.

TMR believes that unison of solutions for clients-specific problems with right methodology of research is the key to help enterprises reach right decision."

Browse More Upcoming Reports by Transparency Market Research: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/upcoming.htm

Contact

Mr. Rohit Bhisey

Transparency Market Research

State Tower,

90 State Street,

Suite 700,

Albany NY - 12207

United States

USA - Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com

Press Release Source: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/pressrelease/synthetic-biology-market.htm

Website: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1085206/Transparency_Market_Research_Logo.jpg