Chelverton UK Dividend Trust plc (SDV) Chelverton UK Dividend Trust plc: Net Asset Value(s) 21-Apr-2021 / 16:15 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) Chelverton UK Dividend Trust plc The Company announces: Total Assets (including unaudited revenue reserves at 20/04/2021) of GBP62.40m Net Assets (including unaudited revenue reserves at 20/04/2021) of GBP45.88m The Net Asset Value (NAV) at 20/04/2021 was: Number of shares in issue: Per Ordinary share (bid price) - including unaudited 220.07p 20,850,000 current period revenue* Per Ordinary share (bid price) - excluding current period 220.07p revenue* Ordinary share price 209.00p Premium / (Discount) to NAV (5.03%) Ordinary shares have an undated life ZDP share 113.89p 114 ZDP share price 115.00p Premium to NAV 0.97% ZDP shares are held in a subsidiary and have a redemption date of 30/04/2025 *Current period revenue covers the period 01/05 to 20/04/ 2021 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: GB0006615826 Category Code: NAV TIDM: SDV Sequence No.: 100387 EQS News ID: 1187304 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1187304&application_name=news

April 21, 2021 10:15 ET (14:15 GMT)