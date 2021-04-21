Oilfields Supply Center $570M investment in King Salman Energy Park (SPARK) the world leading energy hub

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, April 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Oilfields Supply Center Limited (OSC) has announced it awarded a contract for construction of their center in the kingdom with a total investment of $570M in King Salman Energy Park (SPARK). The creation of the OSC base will measure one million square meters and include multiple areas and zones. The center is critical to localize the full energy supply chain, enabling investors to supply to the broader region's and gain maximum benefit from their presence at SPARK.

Dr. Mohammad Yahya Al-Qahtani, Chairman of the Board of Directors at SPARK said: "Strategically located at the heart of the region's energy market, SPARK is focused on providing investors with ease of access to the demand for energy good and services. The OSC supply base is a key component of this strategy to create a favorable environment for international and local companies as well as SMEs to accelerate the localization in Saudi Arabia. OSC is providing pre-built industrial solutions which de-risk the set-up phase for investors and give them flexibility to rent industrial facilities and workshops on demand in addition to providing a full set of supporting services. The base is expected to create thousands of jobs in the energy fields."

OSC Director and Corporate Affairs General Manger, Iqbal Mohammad Abedin, said: "Reaching this vital milestone has been the focus of all our efforts. It cements OSC's commitment to realizing our business at SPARK and enabling local content for all companies wanting to do business in Saudi Arabia. We believe this builds on momentum and contributes to a vibrant and world-class ecosystem. We have previously seen significant interest from international companies and Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs), and following the award we anticipate increased demand for our industrial facilities, with all phases of work to be completed by the fourth quarter of 2023."

Abedinadded: "The creation of an oil and gas supply base on site at SPARK, the region's only fully-integrated energy hub, is another example of how the project complements Aramco's In-Kingdom Total Value Add (iktva) program, which encourages the development of a diverse, sustainable and globally competitive energy sector in the Kingdom."

SPARK is on track to become the leading energy-centric ecosystem in the world, offering a foundation upon which the sector can innovate and grow. OSC's initial investment of $570 million is expected to contribute to further value creation, as it creates and maintains the oil and gas supply base and provides pre-built solutions for investors and partners of all sizes.

With 80% of its first phase infrastructure development completed, SPARK is the first industrial city in the world to obtain LEED Silver Certification. Construction of the oil and gas supply base by OSC adheres to SPARK's focus on sustainability and environmentally-friendly design and construction. The project draws green portfolio and experience of delivering engineering and design solutions, which aim to minimize the environmental impact of infrastructure development.

Notes to Editors

About King Salman Energy Park (SPARK)

King Salman Energy Park (SPARK) is a fully integrated industrial ecosystem. SPARK spans an area of 50 square kilometres and is being developed with a vision to become the leading gateway to the regional energy sector, providing a complete spectrum of solutions to support business growth in the Kingdom. SPARK is also the first and only industrial city in the world to achieve silver LEED certification.

SPARK offers infrastructure at international standards for global investors in the oil & gas, refining, petrochemical, power and water production and treatment industries.

Execution is planned over three phases. SPARK has completed 80% of its first phase, which consists of infrastructure, roads, utilities and real estate assets established across 14 square kilometres; phase one is set to be completed in 2021. This is in addition to a dedicated three-square kilometres logistics zone and dry port.

www.spark-ksa.com

About Oilfields Supply Center Limited (OSC)

Oilfields Supply Center Limited is a Government of Dubai company. The Company was established in the early 1960s and is primarily focused on the upstream oil and gas industry for the Middle East and North Africa Region (MENA) and also has operations in Malaysia. The prime focus is the development and operation of oilfield logistics bases and currently within the Emirate of Dubai we have a footprint of almost 11 million square feet situated in the Jebel Ali Free Zone, TechnoPark and Dubai Industrial City. The base in Johor Baru, Malaysia is approximately 20% of the total Dubai land area. Within these land areas the Company has constructed industrial facilities to accommodate its own operations and those of key oilfield companies such as Schlumberger, Halliburton, Baker Hughes, Weatherford and NOV to mention but a few.

In addition to its main activities of oilfield logistics services the Company also has a strong manufacturing orientation again with its focus on the upstream industry but additionally and importantly also manufactures pressure vessels, heat exchangers and skid-mounted gas compression packages for both oil and gas and process industries.

https://oscdubai.com/

https://oscsaudi.com/

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1493200/SPARK_OSC_Rendering.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1493199/SPARK_Al_Qahtani.jpg