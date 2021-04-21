

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - 58955 new coronavirus cases were reported in the United States on Monday, taking the national total to 31793048. This is lower than the 7-day average of 64530.



796 new deaths were reported in the country on the same day. With this, the COVID death toll in the U.S. increased to 568470, according to the latest data from Johns Hopkins University. The 7-day average of COVID deaths is 729.



With 88 deaths and 6479 new cases on Monday, Michigan remains as the worst COVID hot spot in the country.



In other important COVID-related news in the U.S., President Joe Biden will speak about his administration's COVID-19 response and the state of vaccinations at the White House at 1.15 PM ET Wednesday. Biden is expected to announce the country reaching the target of administering 200 million coronavirus vaccine shots since he took office, ahead of the deadline he set earlier.



CDC vaccine advisers' next meeting is scheduled for Friday to discuss whether the Johnson & Johnson vaccine causes blood clots and if so, to decide on the future course of action.



White House COVID Coordinator Jeff Zients said that during his weekly call with governors, he reminded them that there is a significant amount of vaccine supply in the system and the federal government stands ready to help states put shots into arms as quickly as possible. He announced that this week, 28 million doses will go out across channels, with the vast majority going to jurisdictions



As the second wave is spreading much faster across India, healthcare and other essential services in many parts of the country are close to collapse under pressure from the multiplying number of infected patients seeking medical help.



With more than 295,000 new cases and more than 2000 deaths reporting in the country on Tuesday, it marked the highest single-day rise in both COVID metrics. India has been reporting more than 200,000 new Covid-19 cases for the seventh consecutive day. That has contributed to the highest-ever number of new Covid-19 cases reported globally last week, according to the World Health Organization.



New cases in India accounted for 28 percent of those reported worldwide, WHO said in its latest data.



