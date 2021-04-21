Anzeige
Mittwoch, 21.04.2021
PPX Mining Corp: PPX Provides Update on Cease Trade Order

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / April 21, 2021 / PPX Mining Corp. (the "Company" or "PPX") is providing the following update regarding the Cease Trade Order ("CTO") issued by the British Columbia Securities Commission and the Ontario Securities Commission due to the delay in filing the Company's annual financial statements for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2020, the related management's discussion and analysis, and the certification of the annual filings for the year ended September 30, 2020 (collectively, the "2020 Annual Financial Statements"), as reported in a press release dated February 4, 2021.

"Our financial team is working closely with our auditors, and we look forward to completing the audit and related filings," said Brian J. Maher, CEO and President of PPX Mining. "Following the completion of our 2020 filing, we will then shift our focus to reporting our Q1 and Q2 2021 results as quickly as possible."

The delay in filing the 2020 Annual Financial Statements is in part attributable to logistical challenges related to the COVID-19 pandemic in the 2020 calendar year, which prevented the Company's auditors from interacting with management at our Peruvian subsidiaries. We are pleased to report the auditors will resume work in Peru shortly. The Company intends to file the 2020 Annual Financial Statements as soon as possible and it expects to make these filings by no later than June 15, 2021.

On behalf of the Board of Directors
Brian J. Maher
President and Chief Executive Officer

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:
PPX Mining Corp.
Brian J. Maher, President and Chief Executive Officer
Phone: 1-530-913-4728
Email: brian.maher@ppxmining.com
Website: www.ppxmining.com

Cautionary Statement:

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: PPX Mining Corp.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/641575/PPX-Provides-Update-on-Cease-Trade-Order

© 2021 ACCESSWIRE
