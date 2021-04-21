Openly Launches in Home State of Massachusetts

In response to popular demand, Massachusetts Homeowners and Independent Agents Now Get Premium Insurance Powered by Industry Leading Technology

BOSTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / April 21, 2021 / Openly, the premium homeowners insurance platform, is now available in its home state of Massachusetts. Independent insurance agents in Massachusetts can now access Openly's premium, transparent and comprehensive coverage, obtaining quotes in seconds.

Spurred by rapid growth and vast adoption of its home insurance product, Openly has filed for licenses now in 9 states, with plans to continue to provide broad and transparent coverage options nationally. Agents are already utilizing Openly as their number one quoting platform in Arizona, Illinois, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Kentucky, Ohio, Indiana and Wisconsin. Today, over 1,500 independent insurance agencies are offering Openly's product to homeowners and the platform boasts a 91% retention rate among homeowners to renew policies.

"We're beyond excited to now serve our neighbors in Massachusetts the premium homeowners insurance they need," said Ty Harris, Co-founder and CEO of Openly. "Massachusetts has always been a hub for innovation, with a drive to find simple solutions to complex problems. We are honored to add the Openly name to the rich history of problem-solvers in this state."

Openly was born and bred in Massachusetts and founded by insurance industry veterans Ty Harris and Matt Wielbut in 2019. Their mission has been to bring transparency to an industry that's traditionally opaque through an insurance platform that offers competitive coverage options. Openly offers comprehensive coverage that is unique in the space, including features like Coverage A up to $3 million, guaranteed replacement costs up to $5 million, and very limited coastal restrictions.

Openly's rapid adoption by independent agents is a testament to its innovation. Openly rebuilt the entire technology and operations stack to create an intuitive and stress-free quoting process. All information is presented at the point of sale in real-time pulling from over 50 data points in seconds compared to 45 minutes for many other insurance companies that agents work with each day.

"Openly is what forward thinking agencies have been waiting for. It's where innovation meets expertise without sacrificing what's most important- coverage!," said Erik Muschette, CEO of Asset Insurance Agency based in Peabody, Massachusetts.

About Openly

Openly is a Boston-based premium homeowners insurance company. Its centralized platform offers comprehensive coverage using advanced pricing models. Founded by industry veterans in 2017, Openly is dedicated to delivering modern and transparent homeowners insurance and empowering independent agents across America. For more information, visit Openly.com or linkedin.com/openlyinc.

