

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The Treasury Department on Wednesday announced the results of this month's auction of $24 billion worth of twenty-year bonds, with the sale attracting slightly above average demand.



The twenty-year bond auction drew a high yield of 2.144 percent and a bid-to-cover ratio of 2.42.



Last month, the Treasury also sold $24 billion worth of twenty-year bonds, drawing a high yield of 2.290 percent and a bid-to-cover ratio of 2.51.



The bid-to-cover ratio is a measure of demand that indicates the amount of bids for each dollar worth of securities being sold.



The ten previous twenty-year bond auctions had an average bid-to-cover ratio of 2.37.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

