Hop-on, Inc.: Hop-on Schedule Zoom Shareholder Meeting

TEMECULA, CA / ACCESSWIRE / April 21, 2021 / Hop-on, Inc. (OTC PINK:HPNN) announced that Company is calling for an upcoming shareholder meeting to discuss the latest developments and plans. The meeting will be held on April 28, 2021, at 1:00 PM PST via Zoom.

The Zoom and call-in information are:

Join Zoom Meeting

https://zoom.us/j/96163686698?pwd=WlRNbG5RK25wdGFNRnA0NzlkNkhMQT09

Meeting ID: 961 6368 6698

Passcode: 743879

One tap mobile

+16699009128"96163686698#""*743879# US (San Jose)

+12532158782"96163686698#""*743879# US (Tacoma)

Dial by your location

+1 669 900 9128 US (San Jose)

+1 253 215 8782 US (Tacoma)

+1 346 248 7799 US (Houston)

+1 312 626 6799 US (Chicago)

+1 646 558 8656 US (New York)

+1 301 715 8592 US (Washington DC)

Meeting ID: 961 6368 6698

Passcode: 743879

Find your local number: https://zoom.us/u/abljHLS1Wd

Due to the ongoing worldwide pandemic with restrictions on travel and gathering, the shareholder meeting will be held online with details to be provided in a later communication.

The agenda is currently set to include the following topics:

Appointment of new executive officers

Election of new directors

Establishment of board committees

Progress on patent portfolio licensing

Discuss Initiation of stock repurchase program

Common stock and/or cash common stock dividend plans

Comment on stock trading activity: OTC Market Short positions

Market makers and short selling of company's common stock

New market developments

Acquisition, partnership, and contract negotiations

Updates on new intellectual properties

About Hop-on

Hop-on, Inc. (HPNN.PK) is a US based international leader in the development and manufacture of electronics, distributed software and telecommunications hardware and services, capitalizing its secured essential license agreements for mobile and computing technologies. Since 1993, the company has a proven record of innovation and market development. From developing the world's first CDMA disposable cell phone, to the upcoming DigitalAge decentralized social media platform promoting data portability and free speech, and engineering essential tools for content protection and royalty management across social platforms and devices, the company works closely with inventors and patent holders to bring the latest technologies to demanding markets. www.hop-on.com, www.digitalage.com

Peter Michaels, CEO

contact@hop-on.com

+1-949-756-9008

www.Hop-on.com

Forward-Looking Statements:

Certain statements in this news release may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of Rule 175 under the Securities Act of 1933, and are subject to Rule 3B-6 under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and are subject to the safe harbor created by those rules. All statements, other than statements of fact, included in this release, including, without limitation, statements regarding potential future plans and objectives of the company, are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and other results and further events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Future events and actual results could differ materially from those set forth in, contemplated by, or underlying the forward-looking statements.

