Regulatory News:

Korian (Paris:KORI) the leading European care and support services group for the elderly and fragile, announces that it filed its 2020 universal registration document (the "Universal Registration Document") with the French Autorité des marchés financiers (the "AMF"), on 20 April 2021 under the number D.21-0331.

This Universal Registration Document (fiscal year ended on December 31, 2020) includes notably:

the annual financial report and the integrated report,

- the report prepared by the Board of Directors on corporate governance,

- the reports of the Statutory Auditors,

- as well as the presentation of the share buyback programme.

The Universal Registration Document (French version) is available on the AMF's website (www.amf-france.org) as well as on the Company's website (www.korian.com Investor section).

The English translation of the Universal Registration Document will be made available soon.

The Universal Registration Document is also available, free of charge, at the Company's registered office, located in Paris (8th), 21-25, rue Balzac.

Next events:

27 May 2021 Annual General Meeting

16 June 2021 Capital Markets Day

About Korian

Korian, the leading European care services group for elderly and fragile people. www.korian.com

Korian has been listed on Euronext Paris Section A since November 2006 and is included in the following indices: SBF 120, CAC Health Care, CAC Mid 60, CAC Mid Small and MSCI Global Small Cap

Euronext ticker: KORI ISIN: FR0010386334 Reuters: KORI.PA Bloomberg: KORI.FP

