Constellium Paris: Constellium posts Annual General Meeting Materials

PARIS, April 21, 2021and will be available free of charge at the offices of the Company by contacting the Corporate Secretary at cstm.corporatesecretary@constellium.com.
About Constellium
Constellium (NYSE: CSTM) is a global sector leader that develops innovative, value added aluminium products for a broad scope of markets and applications, including aerospace, automotive and packaging. Constellium generated €4.9 billion of revenue in 2020.
www.constellium.com
|Ryan Wentling - Investor Relations
|Delphine Dahan-Kocher - Communications
|Phone: +1 (443) 988 0600
|Phone: +1 (443) 420 7860
|Investor-relations@constellium.com (mailto:Investor-relations@constellium.com)
|delphine.dahan-kocher@constellium.com (mailto:delphine.dahan-kocher@constellium.com)
CONSTELLIUM-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de