Donnerstag, 22.04.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 660 internationalen Medien
Massive, hochgradige Goldadern! Das ist die Clarity-Wette!
WKN: A2PWZL ISIN: FR0013467479 Ticker-Symbol: 3OK 
Frankfurt
21.04.21
08:00 Uhr
12,000 Euro
-0,500
-4,00 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
21.04.2021 | 23:05
97 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Constellium Paris: Constellium posts Annual General Meeting Materials

PARIS, April 21, 2021and will be available free of charge at the offices of the Company by contacting the Corporate Secretary at cstm.corporatesecretary@constellium.com.

About Constellium
Constellium (NYSE: CSTM) is a global sector leader that develops innovative, value added aluminium products for a broad scope of markets and applications, including aerospace, automotive and packaging. Constellium generated €4.9 billion of revenue in 2020.

www.constellium.com

Ryan Wentling - Investor RelationsDelphine Dahan-Kocher - Communications
Phone: +1 (443) 988 0600Phone: +1 (443) 420 7860
Investor-relations@constellium.com (mailto:Investor-relations@constellium.com)delphine.dahan-kocher@constellium.com (mailto:delphine.dahan-kocher@constellium.com)


