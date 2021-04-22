Haptik to Double Down Investment in Asia Pacific on the Back of Strong Customer Growth

MUMBAI , India, April 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Jio Haptik Technologies Ltd, one of the world's largest conversational AI companies, doubles its investment in Asia-Pacific (APAC) markets in 2021 to expand its customer base.

Haptik is growing its Partner network with multiple domestic players to understand business need across South East Asia & Australia. Earlier this year, Haptik appointed Ms. Anila Rao, General Manager Asia-Pacific to lead all go-to-market activities and expand the business. Post-pandemic, Haptik plans to set up offices in Singapore, Malaysia, and Indonesia to tap into the local market and build direct customer relationships.

Aakrit Vaish, Co-founder and CEO at Haptik said, "We received an ecstatic market response when Haptik first entered the region last year. Given the number of companies that are digitally transforming their CX, it is a strategic market for us. Intelligent Virtual assistants are a must-have for businesses who genuinely care about their customers' experiences and Haptik unleashes exponential ROI year-on-year for them."

"We already have the best-in-class technology that customers love as it always exceeds the expected ROI. My main goal at Haptik is to ensure mutual success for our customers, partners and investors. In 2021-22, as we expand our offerings, reach and partner distribution, Haptik will take Conversational AI to the next level," added Anila Rao.

Haptik enables better user experiences over chat, email and voice while saving costs and increasing revenue for clients like Zurich Insurance, StarHub, Whirlpool, Vantage FX and more.

Key offerings of Haptik includes:

Hybrid Multilingual capabilities in languages like Bahasa Indonesia, Bahasa Malaysia to interact with non-English speaking audiences with unmatched accuracy.

'Build-once, deploy anywhere' omnichannel solution (including popular channels like Facebook Messenger, WhatsApp) to improve time-to-value

AI-driven conversation analytics and training recommendations to help clients understand and optimize virtual assistants' performance

Haptik recently launched two new products - Email Assistants, to automate and optimize CX via email support & Conversational IVR to bring Voice AI into Call centers to enable hassle-free omnichannel customer journeys.

About Haptik