AKKA CONTINUES ITS BUSINESS EXPANSION IN THE MIDDLE EAST

Regulatory News

The AKKA Group (Paris:AKA) (BSE:AKA) (ISIN:FR0004180537) and Barzan Holdings, have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) at the Milipol Qatar 2021 Exhibition, entering into a strategic partnership to provide defense and security engineering services in Qatar.

As a leading and fast-growing company acting as a commercial gateway for the defense and security industry in Qatar, Barzan Holdings is committed to strengthening Qatar's sovereignty and supporting the long-term development of the State's defense and security sectors through research and development, facilitating knowledge transfer, and creating innovative defense and security technologies.

AKKA will leverage its strong expertise in supporting worldwide industrial players across sectors, notably in defense, to support Barzan Holdings by training its engineers and helping them in the implementation of local projects.

Commenting on the agreement, Abdullah Hassan Al-Khater, Vice-President and Chief Strategic Procurement Officer of Barzan Holdings, said: "We are delighted to partner with AKKA by signing this MoU. Engineering services form a pivotal part of our strategic operations, and we believe this deal will be of great benefit to both parties. We are very much looking forward to the exciting work ahead with AKKA."

Jean-Franck Ricci, AKKA's Group Managing Director in charge of business development and sales, commented: "We are extremely pleased to be contributing to the future of the Qatari defense sector alongside Barzan Holdings. This partnership demonstrates AKKA's proven expertise in the defense sector and strengthens its positioning in the Middle East region, contributing to the diversification of its geographical mix."

ABOUT AKKA

AKKA is a European leader in engineering consulting and R&D services. Our comprehensive portfolio of digital solutions combined with our expertise in engineering, uniquely positions us to support our clients by leveraging the power of connected data to accelerate innovation and drive the future of smart industry. AKKA accompanies leading industry players across a wide range of sectors throughout the life cycle of their products with cutting edge digital technologies (AI, ADAS, IoT, Big Data, robotics, embedded computing, machine learning, etc.) to help them rethink their products and business processes. Founded in 1984, AKKA has a strong entrepreneurial culture and a wide global footprint. Our 21,000 employees around the world are all passionate about technology and share the AKKA values of respect, courage and ambition. The Group recorded revenues of €1.5 billion in 2020. AKKA Technologies (AKA) is listed on Euronext Paris and Brussels segment B ISIN code: FR0004180537.

For more information, please visit: https://www.akka-technologies.com/

Follow us on: https://twitter.com/AKKA_Tech

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210421005961/en/

Contacts:

Investor Relations

Stephanie Bia

Group Communications Investor Relations Director

Tel: +33(0) 6 47 85 98 78

stephanie.bia@akka.eu