Idorsia Pharmaceuticals Ltd: Idorsia announces financial results for the first quarter 2021 - substantial progress made across the pipeline - launch preparations well underway

Idorsia Ltd (SIX: IDIA) today announced its financial results for the first quarter of 2021.

Business highlights

Daridorexant new drug application (NDA) submitted to the US FDA in January 2021 and has been accepted for review

Daridorexant marketing authorisation application (MAA) submitted to the European Medicines Agency (EMA) in March 2021

Daridorexant MAA submitted to Switzerland's health authority, Swissmedic, in April 2021

Daridorexant Phase 3 program has concluded - supporting the chronic use of daridorexant in insomnia

Ponesimod to treat relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis was approved by the US FDA and a positive CHMP opinion was received in March 2021, Idorsia has a revenue-sharing agreement in respect to ponesimod

Clazosentan NDA submitted to the Japanese Pharmaceuticals and Medical Devices Agency (PMDA) in March 2021

MODIFY Phase 3 study with lucerastat for Fabry disease fully recruited, results expected in Q4 2021

PRECISION Phase 3 study with aprocitentan for resistant hypertension fully recruited, results expected mid-2022

Recruitment of patients into the CARE Phase 2b study with cenerimod for systemic lupus erythematosus completed, results expected in Q4 2021

Recruitment commenced into Phase 2 study with ACT-539313 for binge eating disorder in March 2021

Financial highlights

US GAAP operating expenses in Q1 2021 at CHF 129 million

Non-GAAP operating expenses in Q1 2021 at CHF 121 million

Guidance for 2021: US GAAP operating expenses below CHF 685 million and non-GAAP operating expenses below CHF 640 million (both measures include inventory build of around CHF 35 million and exclude unforeseen events).





Jean-Paul Clozel, MD and Chief Executive Officer, commented:

"This first quarter of 2021 is loaded with important progress and milestones; we submitted the marketing registration dossiers for daridorexant to both the FDA, and the EMA and for clazosentan in Japan, and now in April the MAA submission for daridorexant to Switzerland's Swissmedic has also occurred. J&J received the marketing approval for ponesimod in the US and a positive CHMP opinion in the EU which represents patients being able to benefit from a drug discovered by our scientists and the first revenues for Idorsia. We also completed the recruitment of patients into the pivotal trials for lucerastat and aprocitentan, as well as the large Phase 2b study with cenerimod. We are all getting ready for the launch of our first products and the transformation of Idorsia into a fully-fledged biopharmaceutical company based on science."

Simon Jose, Chief Commercial Officer of Idorsia, commented:

"It's an exciting time at Idorsia and our growing commercial team continues to work with a laser focus on preparing for the successful launches of daridorexant in the US and Europe and clazosentan in Japan. Following the NDA submission for daridorexant, we continue to build our US team and engage with the medical community and other key stakeholders to advance the science and raise awareness about the burden of insomnia on patients' daily lives. The MAA filing for daridorexant in Europe is also an important milestone. We see a significant medical need for new safe and effective treatment options for insomnia in Europe and are ramping up our activities here following the appointment of Jean-Yves Chatelan, President, Region Europe and Canada."

Financial results

US GAAP results First Quarter in CHF millions, except EPS (CHF) and number of shares (millions) 2021 2020 Revenues 7 5 Operating expenses (129) (116) Operating income (loss) (122) (111) Net income (loss) (105) (120) Basic EPS (0.63) (0.91) Basic weighted average number of shares 166.6 131.3 Diluted EPS (0.63) (0.91) Diluted weighted average number of shares 166.6 131.3

US GAAP revenue of CHF 7 million in the first quarter of 2021 consisted of contract revenue recognized in connection with the collaboration agreements with Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (CHF 1 million), Janssen Biotech, Inc. (CHF 3 million), Roche (CHF 2 million) and Mochida Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd (CHF 1 million) compared to a revenue of CHF 5 million in the first quarter of 2020.

US GAAP operating expenses in the first quarter of 2021 amounted to CHF 129 million (CHF 116 million in the first quarter of 2020), of which CHF 97 million relates to R&D (CHF 97 million in the first quarter of 2020) and CHF 31 million to SG&A expenses (CHF 19 million in the first quarter of 2020).

US GAAP net loss in the first quarter of 2021 amounted to CHF 105 million compared to CHF 120 million in the first quarter of 2020. The decrease of the net loss was mainly driven by a positive contribution from financial income, which was partially offset by higher operating expenses.

The US GAAP net loss resulted in a net loss per share of CHF 0.63 (basic and diluted) in the first quarter of 2021 compared to a net loss per share of CHF 0.91 (basic and diluted) in the first quarter of 2020.

Non-GAAP* measures First Quarter in CHF millions, except EPS (CHF) and number of shares (millions) 2021 2020 Revenues 7 5 Operating expenses (121) (106) Operating income (loss) (114) (101) Net income (loss) (95) (102) Basic EPS (0.57) (0.78) Basic weighted average number of shares 166.6 131.3 Diluted EPS (0.57) (0.78) Diluted weighted average number of shares 166.6 131.3

* Idorsia measures, reports and issues guidance on non-GAAP operating performance. Idorsia believes that these non-GAAP financial measurements more accurately reflect the underlying business performance and therefore provide useful supplementary information to investors. These non-GAAP measures are reported in addition to, not as a substitute for, US GAAP financial performance.

Non-GAAP net loss in the first quarter of 2021 amounted to CHF 95 million: the CHF 10 million difference versus US GAAP net loss was mainly due to depreciation and amortization (CHF 4 million), share-based compensation (CHF 4 million) and a negative non-cash financial result (CHF 2 million).

The non-GAAP net loss resulted in a net loss per share of CHF 0.57 (basic and diluted) in the first quarter of 2021 compared to a net loss per share of CHF 0.78 (basic and diluted) in the first quarter of 2020.

André C. Muller, Chief Financial Officer, commented:

"The whole company is working with a very cost-conscious attitude. We've hit several important milestones in the first quarter and I'm happy to report that all this has been achieved on a slightly lower spend than initially expected. As a result, we now expect US GAAP operating expenses below CHF 685 million and non-GAAP operating expenses below CHF 640 million for the full year 2021, both measures include an inventory build of around CHF 35 million and exclude unforeseen events."

Liquidity and indebtedness

At the end of the first quarter of 2021, Idorsia's liquidity (including cash, cash equivalents, short- and long-term deposits) amounted to CHF 1,065 million.

(in CHF millions) Mar 31, 2021 Dec 31, 2020 Mar 31, 2020 Liquidity Cash and cash equivalents 128 141 95 Short-term deposits 741 867 357 Long-term deposits 196 192 180 Total liquidity* 1,065 1,200 632 Indebtedness Convertible loan 390 388 382 Convertible bond 199 199 199 Other financial debt - - - Total indebtedness 589 587 581

*rounding differences may occur

Clinical Development

Idorsia has a diversified and balanced clinical development pipeline covering multiple therapeutic areas, including CNS, cardiovascular and immunological disorders, as well as orphan diseases.

In April and July of 2020, Idorsia reported positive results in each of the two pivotal Phase 3 studies of daridorexant in patients with insomnia. The Phase 3 registration program demonstrated efficacy of daridorexant on objective and subjective sleep parameters, and an improvement in daytime functioning, while maintaining a favorable safety profile. More details and commentary can be found in the dedicated press releases (first study release (https://www.idorsia.com/media/news-details?newsId=2284972)), (second study release (https://www.idorsia.com/media/news-details?newsId=2329316)) and the investor webcasts (first study webcast (https://www.idorsia.com/investors/news-and-events/webcast-daridorexant)), (second study webcast (https://www.idorsia.com/investors/news-and-events/webcast-daridorexant-302-results)) which are available for replay on Idorsia's corporate website. This week, the final results of the 40-week extension study with daridorexant became available. The study collected information on the safety of long-term treatment as well as allowing an exploratory analysis of the maintenance of efficacy. There were no new emerging safety findings. Moreover, the efficacy on sleep and daytime functioning appeared to be maintained over the longer treatment duration. The Phase 3 program is therefore concluded.

A New Drug Application (NDA) was submitted to the US FDA on January 8, 2021 and a Marketing Authorization Application (MAA) to the European Union EMA on March 2, 2021 and to Switzerland health authority, Swissmedic, on April 20, 2021. Should approval be received, the company anticipates launch in the US in the first half of 2022, followed by other regions thereafter.

Guy Braunstein, MD and Head of Global Clinical Development of Idorsia, commented:

"I'm pleased to report that the Phase 3 development program with daridorexant has been successfully concluded. The final analyses of the 40-week extension study with daridorexant are aligned to the interim results submitted to the health authorities. The totality of the data supports the chronic use of daridorexant in insomnia."

In November of 2020, Idorsia reported positive results in each of the two Japanese registration studies of clazosentan assessing the efficacy and safety of clazosentan in reducing vasospasm-related morbidity and all-cause mortality in patients following aneurysmal subarachnoid hemorrhage. More details can be found in the dedicated press release (https://www.idorsia.com/media/news-details?newsId=2410833). A New Drug Application (NDA) to the Japanese Pharmaceuticals and Medical Devices Agency (PMDA) for clazosentan was submitted on March 1, 2021. Recruitment into the global REACT study of clazosentan has been impacted by the coronavirus pandemic but is steadily progressing.

The MODIFY Phase 3 study of lucerastat in Fabry disease was fully recruited in February 2021, with 118 patients in the Phase 3 study. Results are expected in the fourth quarter of this year, should all patients continue into the open label extension study.

Full recruitment has also just been achieved for PRECISION, a Phase 3 study to demonstrate the antihypertensive effect of aprocitentan when added to standard of care in patients with resistant hypertension, with 730 patients randomized. This 12-month study should deliver results in mid-2022.

The CARE study, a large Phase 2b multiple-dose, efficacy and safety study with cenerimod, for the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus completed randomization at the end of February 2021, with 427 patients enrolled. The results are targeted for the fourth quarter of 2021.

A Phase 2 proof-of-concept study with ACT-539313, a selective orexin 1 receptor antagonist, in binge eating disorder has begun recruitment. Binge eating disorder is the most common eating disorder characterized by repeated episodes of eating unusually large portions of food in a short period of time (within any 2-hour period). It is associated with a sense of lack of control over what is being eaten and there is often an absence of pleasure in what has been eaten. Preclinical studies have shown that orexins play an important role in driving compulsive binge-like consumption and that orexin receptor antagonists have reduced binge-like eating behavior in animal models. This is the first study of orexin 1 receptor antagonism as a new mechanism of action for patients with binge eating disorder.

Compound Mechanism of Action Target Indication Status Daridorexant Dual orexin receptor antagonist Insomnia Under review with FDA/EMA Aprocitentan* Dual endothelin receptor antagonist Resistant hypertension management Phase 3 recruitment complete Clazosentan Endothelin receptor antagonist Cerebral vasospasm assoc.

with aneurysmal subarachnoid hemorrhage Japan: NDA submitted



Global: Phase 3 Lucerastat Glucosylceramide synthase inhibitor Fabry disease Phase 3 recruitment complete Selatogrel P2Y 12 receptor antagonist Suspected acute myocardial infarction Phase 3 in preparation Cenerimod S1P 1 receptor modulator Systemic lupus erythematosus Phase 2b recruitment complete ACT-539313 Selective orexin 1 receptor antagonist Binge eating disorder Phase 2 Sinbaglustat GBA2/GCS inhibitor Rare lysosomal storage disorders Phase 1 complete ACT-1004-1239 CXCR7 antagonist Immunology Phase 1 ACT-1014-6470 - Immunology Phase 1 ACT-541478 - CNS Phase 1 ACT-777991 - Immunology Phase 1

* In collaboration with Janssen Biotech to jointly develop aprocitentan, Janssen Biotech has sole commercialization rights worldwide

Neurocrine Biosciences has a global license to develop and commercialize ACT-709478, a novel T-type calcium channel blocker. In November 2020, Neurocrine announced it had initiated a Phase 2 study investigating ACT-709478 for the treatment of a rare form of pediatric epilepsy.

Further details including the current status of each project in the pipeline can be found in our clinical development fact sheet (https://www.idorsia.com/documents/com/fact-sheets-presentations/fs-clinical-development.pdf).

Collaboration update

In 2017, Idorsia entered into a research collaboration with Roche in the field of cancer immunotherapy. In the first quarter of 2021, the agreement was terminated. Idorsia continues drug discovery efforts on this promising molecular target.

About the Revenue Sharing Agreement for ponesimod

Idorsia and Actelion Pharmaceuticals Ltd, one of the Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies of Johnson & Johnson, have entered into a revenue-sharing agreement in respect to ponesimod. Under the terms of the revenue-sharing agreement, Idorsia is entitled to receive quarterly payments of 8% of the net sales of ponesimod products from Actelion.

