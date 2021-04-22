

VEVEY (dpa-AFX) - Nestlé (NSRGY.PK, NSTR.L) reported that its first quarter total reported sales increased by 1.3% to 21.1 billion Swiss francs from 20.8 billion Swiss francs, prior year. Organic growth was 7.7%, with real internal growth of 6.4% and pricing of 1.2%.



Mark Schneider, Nestlé CEO, said: 'Retail sales saw solid growth and out-of-home channels saw signs of improvement. We confirm our guidance for the year and our mid-term outlook for sustained mid single-digit organic growth.'



For fiscal 2021, the Group expects: continued increase in organic sales growth towards a mid single-digit rate; underlying trading operating profit margin with continued moderate improvement; underlying earnings per share in constant currency and capital efficiency to increase.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

NESTLE-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de