Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) has been named as a supplier on the Crown Commercial Service (CCS) Back Office Software (BOS) RM6194 Framework.

The BOS Framework is a new CCS framework to provide a route to market for organisations wishing to purchase software subscriptions and licence support for back office systems direct from software vendors. It is available to all central government departments and all other public sector bodies, including local authorities, health, police, fire and rescue, education and devolved administrations.

All of Palantir's software as a service (SaaS) products, including Palantir Foundry's Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) Suite, are available via the BOS Framework to optimise back office functions. Palantir's products power data-driven operational decision making within and across organisations, allowing both technical and non-technical users to leverage complex data environments to make informed decisions.

Palantir has helped power the NHS's response to the COVID-19 pandemic, in addition to delivering significant value and enhancements across other UK government departments including the Cabinet Office and Ministry of Defence.

This award indicates Palantir's increased investment and presence in the UK and the multiple uses its software has for its government customers. The BOS Framework adds to the list of CCS and UK government frameworks which can already be used to purchase Palantir's SaaS products.

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies is a software company that builds enterprise data platforms for use by organisations with complex and sensitive data environments. From building safer cars and planes, to discovering new drugs and combating terrorism, Palantir helps customers across the public, private, and nonprofit sectors transform the way they use their data. Additional information is available at https://www.palantir.com.

About CCS

CCS supports the public sector to achieve maximum commercial value when procuring common goods and services. In 2019/20, CCS helped the public sector to achieve commercial benefits worth over £1bn supporting world-class public services that offer best value for taxpayers. For further information on the framework, you can visit https://www.crowncommercial.gov.uk/agreements/RM6194

