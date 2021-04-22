Anzeige
Donnerstag, 22.04.2021
Massive, hochgradige Goldadern! Das ist die Clarity-Wette!
22.04.2021 | 08:04
Fidelity Asian Values Plc - Directorate Change

PR Newswire

London, April 21

Fidelity Asian Values PLC

22 April 2021

Directorate Change

On 1 March 2021, the Board of Invesco Enhanced Income Limited ("IPE") announced that it had signed Heads of Terms with City Merchants High Yield Trust Limited ("CMHY") in respect of a proposed merger. IPE is chaired by Kate Bolsover, Chairman of Fidelity Asian Values PLC ("FAS") and CMHY is chaired by Timothy Scholefield, Senior Independent Director of FAS.

Kate Bolsover will join the board of the combined entity and Tim Scholefield has relinquished his position as Senior Independent Director of FAS, with immediate effect. He will remain as a Director of FAS, although he will not stand for re-election to the Board at the AGM.

The Board is pleased to announce that Clare Brady, who was appointed to the Board on 1 August 2019, has been appointed as Senior Independent Director, with immediate effect.

The Board is also pleased to announce that Michael Warren, who was appointed to the Board on 29 September 2014 will succeed Tim Scholefield as Chairman of the Management Engagement Committee.

Anna-Marie Davis

For and on behalf of FIL Investments International

Company Secretary

Tel: 01737 837758

© 2021 PR Newswire
