The Australian Energy Market Commission has released proposals to reward fast frequency services in the National Electricity Market for the first time.Electricity market rule maker, the Australian Energy Market Commission (AEMC) is proposing to bring new, ultra-fast frequency services into the national electricity market in a bid to secure the system as the penetration of renewables grows. The AEMC says the fast frequency services will come largely from batteries - but also from wind and solar PV. There is also potential for energy users to change their demand for electricity in response to market ...

