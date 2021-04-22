The solar energy projects are expected to offset around one-third of the electric demand of Baltimore's public buildings.From pv magazine USA SunPower said it will work with Baltimore County to build two brownfield solar projects on the sites of former landfills. The projects will generate 30 MW of clean energy, equivalent to the power used by one-third of the county's municipal buildings, including government facilities. The installations will be located on the closed Hernwood and Parkton landfills, and will be the first large-scale solar energy projects in the county. Construction is expected ...

