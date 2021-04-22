DGAP-News: Vara Research GmbH
/ Schlagwort(e): Sonstiges
Please click the following link to get the detailed consensus estimates for Royal Dutch Shell plc:
http://vara-services.com/shell/
Please note: In addition to the proactive estimate collection ahead of the first quarter 2021 results announcement of Royal Dutch Shell plc, Vara Research also updates the Shell consensus estimate on an ongoing basis. This dynamic update is based on forecasts by sell-side analysts published since the fourth quarter 2020 results announcement.
22.04.2021 Veröffentlichung einer Corporate News/Finanznachricht, übermittelt durch DGAP - ein Service der EQS Group AG.
1187372 22.04.2021
SHELL-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de