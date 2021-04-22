Gamesys Group PLC Announces Holding(s) in Company

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / April 22, 2021 / Gamesys Group PLC(LSE:GYS) TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings
1. Issuer Details
ISIN
GB00BZ14BX56
Issuer Name
GAMESYS GROUP PLC
UK or Non-UK Issuer
UK
2. Reason for Notification
An acquisition or disposal of voting rights; An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Name
Bank of America Corporation
City of registered office (if applicable)
Country of registered office (if applicable)
US
4. Details of the shareholder
Is the shareholder the same as the person subject to the notification obligation, above?
No
Full name of shareholder(s) if different from the person(s) subject to the notification obligation, above
City of registered office (if applicable)
Country of registered office (if applicable)
5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached
19-Apr-2021
6. Date on which Issuer notified
21-Apr-2021
7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation
% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8.A)
% of voting rights through financial instruments (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2)
Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B)
Total number of voting rights held in issuer
Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached
2.908000
3.159000
6.067000
6650613
Position of previous notification (if applicable)
2.761000
3.033000
5.794000
8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached
8A. Voting rights attached to shares
Class/Type of shares ISIN code(if possible)
Number of direct voting rights (DTR5.1)
Number of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1)
% of direct voting rights (DTR5.1)
% of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1)
GB00BZ14BX56
3187658
2.908000
Sub Total 8.A
3187658
2.908000%
8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a))
Type of financial instrument
Expiration date
Exercise/conversion period
Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/converted
% of voting rights
Right to Recall
N/A
N/A
32993
0.030000
Sub Total 8.B1
32993
0.030000%
8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b))
Type of financial instrument
Expiration date
Exercise/conversion period
Physical or cash settlement
Number of voting rights
% of voting rights
Swaps
22/04/2021
N/A
Cash
480000
0.438000
Swaps
04/05/2021
N/A
Cash
368708
0.336000
Swaps
17/05/2021
N/A
Cash
690000
0.629000
Swaps
19/05/2021
N/A
Cash
980000
0.894000
Swaps
30/09/2021
N/A
Cash
13772
0.013000
Swaps
04/01/2022
N/A
Cash
187212
0.171000
Swaps
31/01/2022
N/A
Cash
20602
0.019000
Swaps
31/03/2022
N/A
Cash
445000
0.406000
Swaps
29/07/2022
N/A
Cash
230712
0.210000
Swaps
16/11/2022
N/A
Cash
13956
0.013000
Sub Total 8.B2
3429962
3.129000%
9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
2. Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entities (please add additional rows as necessary)
Ultimate controlling person
Name of controlled undertaking
% of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
% of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
Bank of America Corporation
Merrill Lynch International
5.857000
Bank of America Corporation
Bank of America, National Association
10. In case of proxy voting
Is there proxy voting?
No
Name of the proxy holder
The number and % of voting rights held
The date until which the voting rights will be held
11. Additional Information
12. Date of Completion
21-Apr-2021
13. Place Of Completion
United Kingdom
