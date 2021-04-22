Love Hemp Group PLC Announces Re-Signing of Kamaru Usman as Brand Ambassador

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / April 22, 2021 / Love Hemp Group PLC (AQSE:LIFE)(OTCQB:WRHLF), the UK's leading CBD and hemp product supplier, is pleased to announce that it has once again teamed up with the Ultimate Fighting Championship's ("UFC") current Welterweight Champion, Kamaru Usman, as a brand ambassador for a further year.

Love Hemp Group has been working closely with Usman for the last several years to help promote its premium CBD and hemp products and to provide Kamaru Usman with products that will aid recovery and performance.

This announcement comes after Love Hemp announced an exclusive five year, multi-million-dollar global partnership agreement with the UFC, the world's premier mixed martial arts organisation and the largest Pay-Per-View event provider in the world.

Tony Calamita, CEO of Love Hemp Group, commented: "We are pleased to continue our work with Kamaru Usman, a well-respected and incredibly successful athlete. Love Hemp is committed to expanding its global presence and this partnership, along with the UFC sponsorship agreement, are important steps in facilitating this roll out."

For more information on World High Life please visit: www.lovehempgroup.com

www.worldhighlife.uk

About Love Hemp Group

The Company, previously World High Life plc, was incorporated on 30 January 2019 as an Investment Vehicle. Originally intended to identify opportunities in the CBD and Medicinal Cannabis space, it quickly acquired Love Hemp Ltd., the UK's most recognisable CBD brand. The listed company recently changed its name to Love Hemp Group plc as part of its evolving strategy to purely focus on supporting the "best in class" CBD brand as it embarks on a wider expansion of its core business and offering.

Love Hemp produces and supplies more than 40 product lines, comprising of oils, sprays and tinctures and a variety of edible and water-based CBD products. Love Hemp has established relationships with over 2,000 stores in the UK, including leading retailers such as Sainsbury's, Boots, Ocado and Holland & Barrett.

