Donnerstag, 22.04.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 660 internationalen Medien
Relay Medical: Insider kaufen jetzt zu!
WKN: A2P2F1 ISIN: GB00BMDY1P48 Ticker-Symbol:  
Pharma
Sonstige
22.04.2021 | 08:08
Love Hemp Group PLC Announces Re-Signing of Kamaru Usman as Brand Ambassador

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / April 22, 2021 / Love Hemp Group PLC (AQSE:LIFE)(OTCQB:WRHLF), the UK's leading CBD and hemp product supplier, is pleased to announce that it has once again teamed up with the Ultimate Fighting Championship's ("UFC") current Welterweight Champion, Kamaru Usman, as a brand ambassador for a further year.

Love Hemp Group has been working closely with Usman for the last several years to help promote its premium CBD and hemp products and to provide Kamaru Usman with products that will aid recovery and performance.

This announcement comes after Love Hemp announced an exclusive five year, multi-million-dollar global partnership agreement with the UFC, the world's premier mixed martial arts organisation and the largest Pay-Per-View event provider in the world.

Tony Calamita, CEO of Love Hemp Group, commented: "We are pleased to continue our work with Kamaru Usman, a well-respected and incredibly successful athlete. Love Hemp is committed to expanding its global presence and this partnership, along with the UFC sponsorship agreement, are important steps in facilitating this roll out."

For further information please contact:

Andrew Male
Chairman & Director
+44 (0) 7926 397 675
andrew@lovehempgroup.com

AQSE Corporate Adviser
Mark Anwyl/Allie Feuerlein
Peterhouse Capital Limited
+44 (0) 20 7469 0930
ma@peterhousecap.com
af@peterhousecap.com

Financial PR
Tim Blythe
Alice McLaren
Madeleine Gordon-Foxwell
+44 (0) 207 138 3205
lovehemp@blytheweigh.com

Financial Advisor
Rupert Fane
H&P Advisory Limited
+44 (0) 20 7907 8500
rf@hannam.partners

For more information on World High Life please visit: www.lovehempgroup.com
www.worldhighlife.uk

About Love Hemp Group
The Company, previously World High Life plc, was incorporated on 30 January 2019 as an Investment Vehicle. Originally intended to identify opportunities in the CBD and Medicinal Cannabis space, it quickly acquired Love Hemp Ltd., the UK's most recognisable CBD brand. The listed company recently changed its name to Love Hemp Group plc as part of its evolving strategy to purely focus on supporting the "best in class" CBD brand as it embarks on a wider expansion of its core business and offering.

Love Hemp produces and supplies more than 40 product lines, comprising of oils, sprays and tinctures and a variety of edible and water-based CBD products. Love Hemp has established relationships with over 2,000 stores in the UK, including leading retailers such as Sainsbury's, Boots, Ocado and Holland & Barrett.

Market Abuse Regulation (MAR) Disclosure
The information contained within this announcement is deemed by the Company to constitute inside information. Upon the publication of this announcement via a Regulatory Information Service, this inside information is now considered to be in the public domain.

This information is provided by Reach, the non-regulatory press release distribution service of RNS, part of the London Stock Exchange. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

SOURCE: Love Hemp Group PLC



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/641692/Love-Hemp-Group-PLC-Announces-Re-Signing-of-Kamaru-Usman-as-Brand-Ambassador

