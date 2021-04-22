

BOULOGNE-BILLANCOURT (dpa-AFX) - French automaker Renault SA (RNSDY.PK, RNSDF.PK, RNT.L) reported that its group revenues for the first quarter of 2021 were 10.02 billion euros, down 1.1% from last year. At constant exchange rates and perimeter, Group revenues would have increased by 4.4%.



Automotive excluding AVTOVAZ revenues amounted to 8.57 billion euros, down 0.3% from the prior year.



Groupe Renault sold 665,038 vehicles in the first quarter of 2021, up 1.1% from the previous year.



Renault brand sold 433,662 vehicles in the first quarter of 2021, up 1.3% from the prior year.



Renault brand sold 42,951 electric and hybrid vehicles in the first quarter 2021. From the second quarter, Renault will propose three new E-TECH hybrid and plug-in hybrid offers.



