

AMSTERDAM (dpa-AFX) - The Dutch jobless rate declined in March, data from the Central Bureau of Statistics showed on Thursday.



The ILO jobless rate for the 15-75 year old age group fell a seasonally adjusted 3.5 percent in March from 3.6 percent in February.



The number of unemployed persons decreased to 326,000 in March from 340,000 in the preceding month, the agency said.



The unemployment rate among youth aged between 15 and 24 years, declined to 8.9 percent in March from 9.4 percent in the previous month.



