Polymetal: Q1 2021 production results -2

Polymetal reports solid production results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2021.

"In Q1 2021, Polymetal delivered strong production, strong free cash flow, and steady progress across development projects", said Vitaly Nesis, Group CEO of Polymetal. "COVID-related construction cost inflation remains a pressing concern despite gradual improvements in the epidemiological situation".

HIGHLIGHTS - No fatal accidents occurred among Group workforce and contractors in Q1 2021 (consistent with Q1 2020). Lost time

injury frequency rate (LTIFR) among the Group's employees stood at 0.25 (0.07 in Q1 2020) as there were seven

lost-time accidents mostly related to falling or being hit by an object. - Gold equivalent ("GE") production in Q1 grew by 3% year-on-year (y-o-y) to 375 Koz. All-time highest quarterly

production from Varvara and strong performance across other assets offset the planned grade-driven decline at

Kyzyl. - Revenue for the quarter increased by 20% y-o-y to USUSD 593 million on the back of higher gold and silver prices. A

traditional lag between silver concentrate production and sales at Dukat is expected to close in H2 2021 as well as

a lag in gold sales primarily related to Dore from Kyzyl con?entrate. - Net Debt decreased by USUSD 29 million during the quarter to USUSD 1.32 billion as Polymetal generated positive

quarterly free cash flow despite seasonal inventory accumulation. - Construction and development activities at Nezhda and POX-2 projects progressed on schedule even amid continued

tightness in the construction contractor market and COVID-related cross-border travel restrictions. Nezhda is

scheduled to achieve mechanical completion on September 1, 2021 and produce first concentrate on November 1, 2021. - Polymetal confirms its 2021 production guidance of 1.5 Moz of GE. It also maintains the full-year cost guidance of

USUSD 700-750/GE oz for TCC and USUSD 925-975/GE oz for AISC. The cost guidance remains contingent on the Russian

rouble and Kazakh tenge exchange rate dynamics. - The Company will host its annual Analyst & Investor Day including ESG presentation on 27 April 2021 in Moscow (for

full details please refer to our website), where our mid-term GHG emission reduction targets will be announced.

OPERATING HIGHLIGHTS

3 months ended Mar 31, % 2021 2020 change1 Waste mined, Mt 45.4 39.9 +14% Underground development, km 23.0 23.1 -0% Ore mined, Mt 3.77 3.89 -3% Open-pit 2.79 2.90 -4% Underground 0.98 0.99 -1% Ore processed, Mt 3.59 3.51 +2% Average grade in ore processed, g/t 3.8 4.2 -10% Production Gold, Koz 337 324 +4% Silver, Moz 4.6 4.9 -7% Gold equivalent, Koz2 375 365 +3% Sales Gold, Koz 280 271 +3% Silver, Moz 3.7 4.7 -21% Revenue, USUSDm3 593 494 +20% Net debt, USUSDm4 1,321 1,351 -2% Safety LTIFR5 0.25 0.07 +257% Fatalities 0 0 NA

Notes: (1) % changes can be different from zero even when absolute numbers are unchanged because of rounding. Likewise, % changes can be equal to zero when absolute numbers differ due to the same reason. This note applies to all tables in this release.

(2) Based on 120:1 Au/Ag conversion ratio (prior to Q2 2020, Polymetal used 80:1 Au/Ag ratio) and excluding base metals (previously were included). Historical comparative data restated accordingly.

(3) Calculated based on the unaudited consolidated management accounts.

(4) Non-IFRS measure based on unaudited consolidated management accounts. Comparative information is presented for 31 December 2020.

(5) LTIFR = lost time injury frequency rate per 200,000 hours worked among Polymetal employees.

PRODUCTION BY MINE

3 months ended Mar 31, % 2021 2020 change GOLD EQ. (KOZ)1 Kyzyl 89 109 -18% Albazino 77 78 -1% Varvara 60 43 +38% Dukat 48 52 -7% Omolon 47 42 +11% Svetloye 27 21 +26% Voro 22 20 +8% Mayskoye 6 0 NA TOTAL 375 365 +3%

Notes: (1) Based on 120:1 Au/Ag conversion ratio (prior to Q2 2020, Polymetal used 80:1 Au/Ag ratio) and excluding base metals (previously were included). Historical comparative data restated accordingly.

About Polymetal

Polymetal International plc (together with its subsidiaries - "Polymetal", the "Company", or the "Group") is a top-10 global gold producer and top-5 global silver producer with assets in Russia and Kazakhstan. The Company combines strong growth with a robust dividend yield.

Forward-looking statements

This release may include statements that are, or may be deemed to be, "forward-looking statements". These forward-looking statements speak only as at the date of this release. These forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology, including the words "targets", "believes", "expects", "aims", "intends", "will", "may", "anticipates", "would", "could" or "should" or similar expressions or, in each case their negative or other variations or by discussion of strategies, plans, objectives, goals, future events or intentions. These forward-looking statements all include matters that are not historical facts. By their nature, such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors beyond the company's control that could cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the company to be materially different from future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are based on numerous assumptions regarding the company's present and future business strategies and the environment in which the company will operate in the future. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance. There are many factors that could cause the company's actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed in such forward-looking statements. The company expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to disseminate any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in the company's expectations with regard thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statements are based.

KYZYL

3 months ended Mar 31, % change 2021 2020 MINING Waste mined, Mt 20.2 19.2 +5% Ore mined (open-pit), Kt 556 523 +6% PROCESSING Ore processed, Kt 563 526 +7% Gold grade, g/t 6.0 8.0 -26% Gold recovery 88.8% 87.2% +2% Concentrate produced, Kt 35 36 -2% Concentrate gold grade, g/t 85.0 101.4 -16% Gold in concentrate, Koz1 96 116 -18% Concentrate shipped, Kt 27 21 +29% Payable gold shipped, Koz 46 41 +12% Amursk POX Concentrate processed, Kt 12 16 -25% Gold grade, g/t 137.3 135.8 +1% Gold recovery 92.4% 91.8% +1% Gold produced, Koz 43 67 -36% TOTAL PRODUCTION Gold, Koz 89 109 -18%

Note: (1) For information only; not considered as gold produced and therefore not reflected in the table representing total production. It will be included in total production upon shipment to off-taker or dore production at Amursk POX.

(2) To be further processed at Amursk POX.

Mining volumes continued to increase without addition of new equipment as the "Hot Seat" fleet productivity program yielded material results. Grade processed declined towards the open-pit reserve average.

The concentrator delivered record quarterly throughput, while recovery increased by 2 p.p. y-o-y following the debottlenecking of thickening and drying sections. These improvements partially balanced the planned grade decline.

ALBAZINO

3 months ended Mar 31, % change 2021 2020 MINING Waste mined, Mt 5.1 4.8 +6% Underground development, km 3.3 3.1 +6% Ore mined, Kt 495 517 -4% Open-pit 308 360 -14% Underground 187 157 +19% PROCESSING Albazino concentrator Ore processed, Kt 427 445 -4% Gold grade, g/t 4.3 4.5 -5% Gold recovery1 88.7% 85.6% +4% Concentrate produced, Kt 33 36 -9% Concentrate gold grade, g/t 49.5 48.1 +3% Gold in concentrate, Koz2 52 56 -6% Amursk POX Concentrate processed, Kt 48 46 +6% Gold grade, g/t 52.8 53.6 -1% Gold recovery 96.5% 96.4% +0% Gold produced, Koz 77 78 -1% TOTAL PRODUCTION Gold, Koz 77 78 -1%

Notes: (1) To concentrate.

(2) For information only; not considered as gold produced and therefore not reflected in the table representing total production. Included in total production after Dore production at the Amursk POX.

Underground mining volumes increased as Ekaterina underground mine ramped up stoping volumes while the new Anfisa underground mine below the main open pit accessed ore.

Open-pit ore mining reduced as the focus shifted to the pre-stripping of the new Farida open pit. The final pushback commenced at the Anfisa open pit.

Recovery at the concentrator improved by 3 p.p. as ore mix shifted to less clayey ores from deeper underground levels.

Construction activities at the Kutyn heap leach project are progressing on schedule with basic site infrastructure and access road completed.

MAYSKOYE

3 months ended Mar 31, % change 2021 2020 MINING Waste mined, Mt 0.9 1.1 -12% Underground development, km 5.1 5.5 -8% Ore mined, Kt 191 261 -27% Open-pit 13 78 -84% Underground 178 183 -3% PROCESSING Ore processed, Kt 217 227 -5% Gold grade, g/t 6.2 5.7 +8% Gold recovery 92.5% 91.2% +1% Gold in concentrate, Koz2 40 38 +5% Gold produced in dore from concentrate (POX), Koz 1 - NA Gold produced in dore from carbon, Koz3 5 - NA TOTAL PRODUCTION Gold, Koz 6 - NA

Notes: (1) To concentrate.

(2) For information only; not considered as gold produced and therefore not reflected in the table representing total production. Included in total production upon sale to off-taker or dore production at Amursk POX.

(3) Gold produced from carbon at Amursk POX and Voro.

Open-pit mining of oxidised ore at Zone 1 recommenced with the next pushback enabled by favorable commodity price environment. Processing will start in Q2 2021.

Underground ore grade continued to improve as focus shifted to timely and precise backfill activities needed to limit dilution.

All of the excavations for the new underground material handling system have been completed. The installation of the conveyor frame has commenced. The launch of the system is planned for Q2 2022.

AMURSK POX

3 months ended Mar 31, % change 2021 2020 Concentrate processed, Kt 60 62 -2% Albazino 44 41 +9% Kyzyl 12 16 -25% Veduga 4 1 +177% Other1 - 3 -100% Gold recovery 94.9% 94.2% +1% Average gold grade, g/t 69.6 74.9 -7% Average sulphur grade 13.5% 14.2% -5% Total gold produced2, Koz 121 145 -17% Albazino 67 60 +13% Kyzyl 43 67 -36% Veduga 9 14 -35% Mayskoye 1 0 +220% Other1 - 3 -100%

Notes: (1) Purchased concentrates which are included in reportable production in the Albazino segment.

(2) For information only. Already accounted for in production at operating mines. Excluding gold produced from Mayskoye loaded carbon.

Amursk POX Q1 gold output decreased by 17% y-o-y to 121 Koz on the back of lower volumes of Kyzyl concentrate introduced into feed relative to high base of 2020. Recovery rate was marginally higher as more Albazino concentrate was processed. VARVARA

3 months ended Mar 31, % change 2021 2020 MINING Waste mined, Mt 9.5 10.2 -6% Ore mined, Kt 1,056 782 +35% PROCESSING Leaching Ore processed, Kt 764 734 +4% Gold grade, g/t 1.7 1.5 +13% Gold recovery1 86.4% 87.0% -1% Gold production (in dore), Koz 46 35 +33% Flotation Ore processed, Kt 190 129 +47% Gold grade, g/t 2.6 3.1 -19% Recovery1 84.6% 85.7% -1% Gold in concentrate, Koz 13 9 +54% Veduga ore toll processed, Kt2 - 30 -100% Total ore processed, Kt 954 893 +7% TOTAL PRODUCTION Gold, Koz 60 43 +37%

Note: (1) Technological recovery, includes gold and copper within work-in-progress inventory. Does not include toll-treated ore.

(2) To be further processed at Amursk POX.

Quarterly gold production hit a record 60 Koz driven by high grade leach ore from Komar, higher processed volumes, and significant release of work-in-progress inventory. Total quarterly ore processed was also highest in the concentrator's 13-year operating history.

Flotation circuit grades fell as more own ore was processed compared with the stable quantities of third-party material.

DUKAT OPERATIONS

3 months ended Mar 31, % change 2021 2020 MINING Waste mined, Mt 0.4 - NA Underground development, km 11.7 11.3 +4% incl. Primorskoye 0.5 - NA Ore mined, Kt 645 539 +20% Open-pit 104 - NA Underground 542 539 +0% PROCESSING Omsukchan concentrator Ore processed, Kt 513 513 -0% Grade Gold, g/t 0.5 0.5 -1% Silver, g/t 252 286 -12% Recovery1 Gold 83.2% 84.5% -2% Silver 86.8% 86.0% +1% Production Gold, Koz 6 6 +1% Silver, Moz 3.5 3.9 -10% Lunnoye plant Ore processed, Kt 116 116 -0% Grade Gold, g/t 1.5 1.5 -2% Silver, g/t 252 269 -6% Recovery1 Gold 91.7% 90.7% +1%

