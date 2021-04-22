Anzeige
Donnerstag, 22.04.2021
Relay Medical: Insider kaufen jetzt zu!
WKN: A2PA3E ISIN: US36467X2062 
Gaming Innovation Group signs platform agreement with iGaming operator

OSLO, Norway, April 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Gaming Innovation Group Inc. (GiG) has today signed an agreement for the provision of GiG's iGaming platform to power a new online casino with the same ownership as an existing partner. The new casino will operate under a separate entity with its own license, and the agreement is based on a revenue share model with a minimum duration of four years.

The casino offering is expected to launch in Q4 2021. More details of the partnership are expected to be released during Q2 2021.

Richard Brown, Chief Executive Officer at GiG said: "I am happy to sign the third new platform contract so far in 2021, with a brand coming from this reputable owner and operational outfit. I am sure the collaboration will drive success for both parties and truly enjoyable iGaming experience for their customer base"

For further information, please contact:
Richard Brown, CEO, richard.brown@gig.com, +34 661599025
Tore Formo, Group CFO, tore@gig.com, +47 91668678

About Gaming Innovation Group (GiG):

Gaming Innovation Group is a leading iGaming technology company, providing solutions, products and services to iGaming Operators. Founded in 2012, Gaming Innovation Group's vision is 'To be the industry leading platform and media provider delivering world class solutions to our iGaming partners and their customers. GiG's mission is to drive sustainable growth and profitability of our partners through product innovation, scalable technology and quality of service. Gaming Innovation Group operates out of Malta and is dual-listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol GIG and on Nasdaq Stockholm under the ticker symbol GIGSEK. www.gig.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/gaming-innovation-group/r/gaming-innovation-group-signs-platform-agreement-with-igaming-operator,c3330800

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/15972/3330800/1405450.pdf

Release

© 2021 PR Newswire
