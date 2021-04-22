

SLOUGH (dpa-AFX) - Segro Plc (SGRO.L) said its sector continues to benefit from highly supportive and structural tailwinds and further noted that it therefore remains confident in the outlook for the business as well as its ability to 'drive further sustainable growth in rental income, earnings and dividends over the coming years.'



The company witnessed a small increase in the vacancy rate to 4.4% largely driven by the company taking back space for refurbishment in its highly sought after London and Paris portfolios.



Net debt, including the company's share of debt in joint ventures, at 31 March 2021 remained stable at £3.0 billion, compared to £3.1 billion at 31 December 2020.



