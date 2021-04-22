

COPENHAGEN (dpa-AFX) - Denmark consumer confidence increased in April, survey data from Statistics Denmark showed on Thursday.



The consumer confidence index rose to -1.1 in April from -5.0 in March. The average for the past six months was -4.5.



The index measuring consumers' view regarding the future personal financial situation increased to 13.1 in April from 11.7 in the preceding month.



The measure reflecting the past personal financial situation rose to 4.1 in April from 3.3 in the prior month.



Households' assessment regarding the general economic situation of the country over the next year expanded to 7.4 in April from -1.7 in March.



The index reflecting the view on the past general economic situation rose to -28.2 from -35.6 March.



Consumers were less negative toward the big purchases in March as the index increased to -1.8 from -2.8 in the previous month.



They expect the unemployment to decrease over the next year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de