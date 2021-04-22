Anzeige
Donnerstag, 22.04.2021
Massive, hochgradige Goldadern! Das ist die Clarity-Wette!
PR Newswire
22.04.2021 | 09:04
Bigwest Begins Global Release of Animation "Macross" Series from April 9

TOKYO, April 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bigwest Co., Ltd. has announced the release of all works that are part of the "Macross" franchise made after 1987 to a worldwide audience from April 9, 2021. This not only includes the "Macross Delta" film currently in production, but all new material that follows it as well. This is not limited to anime titles, but also includes games, toys, live performances and other content and merchandising as well. The company has prepared an official YouTube channel as well as a Twitter account for its fans.

Image1: https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M106613/202104153719/_prw_PI3fl_9AaaL6P7.jpg

Twitter: @MACROSS_BIGWEST
https://twitter.com/MACROSS_BIGWEST

YouTube: MACROSS ch
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCKeM8HXpwR0qc0RtH0GKyMg

About "Macross" series:

The SF anime series "Macross" has three main thematic elements: music, a love triangle, and transforming fighter planes called Valkyrie.

Image2: https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/release/202104153719?p=images

Bigwest has messages from members of the main creative staff behind "Macross," Mr. Shoji Kawamori and Mr. Haruhiko Mikimoto, that the company would like to share with fans.

https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/attach/202104153719-O1-uk0x3CIp.pdf

About Bigwest Co., Ltd.:

Bigwest Co., Ltd., is the owner's representative of the "Macross" series. Its main duties are planning and producing the anime, and managing the licenses and copyrights.

