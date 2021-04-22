Anzeige
Relay Medical: Insider kaufen jetzt zu!
PR Newswire
22.04.2021
JinkoSolar Wins "Asia's Best Employer" Award for Third Consecutive Year by Optimizing Talent Development

SHANGRAO, China, April 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd ("JinkoSolar" or the "Company") (NYSE: JKS), one of the largest and most innovative solar module manufacturers in the world, today announced that it has won the award for "Asia's Best Employer" for the third consecutive year. The Company's diversified talent training and development programs aims to promote a corporate culture that fosters innovation and leadership among teams.

Organized by HR Asia, an authoritative human resources magazine, the award for "Asia's Best Corporate Employer" recognizes enterprises with outstanding performance in human resource policies, and is one of Asia's most authoritative awards in the field of human resource management. Every company shortlisted for the award goes through an independent review panel composed of senior professionals, renowned scholars, journalists, and government representatives in Asia. To ensure the objectivity of the professional evaluation and analysis of the final results, evaluations were conducted based on the "Employee Appraisal Report" and "Enterprise and Employer Engagement Survey Report".

JinkoSolar has continuously optimized its employment practices, in order to create a family-like working environment for all employees, and to cultivate and develop talent at different levels within the organization. JinkoSolar currently has a complete ecosystem of scientific, standardized and personnel management systems, and it has been recognized for promoting best practices and values in human resource management, enhancing corporate culture and fostering equality, accountability and integrity.

Mr. Xiande Li, Chairman of the Board of Directors and Chief Executive Officer commented: "Talent is the cornerstone of an enterprise's strategy to stay competitive and continuously innovate and JinkoSolar places great importance on developing its talent pool. We cultivate excellent working conditions and provide continuous learning through employee development platforms for professional training and advancement. We are a people-oriented company and will continue to invest in the future of our people."

