

AMSTERDAM (dpa-AFX) - Dutch brewer Heineken NV (HKHHF.PK) aims for all of its production sites to become carbon neutral, maximising renewable energy and energy efficiency. As part of the effort, the company aims to cut its overall emissions by 30% by 2030.



The company recently announced a stepped-up ambition to decarbonise its production by 2030 and its full value chain by 2040.



The company pledges to eliminate sending waste to landfills from its 166 production sites by 2025. It will accelerate returnable packaging and will continue to develop innovative packaging such as its latest recyclable Green Grip packaging in the UK, which replaces single-use plastic rings in multipack cans, saving 500 tonnes of plastic every year.



Heineken is establishing an external gender commitment to increase women represented in senior management to 30% by 2025 and 40% by 2030 on the path to gender balance.



Heineken said it commits to equal pay for equal work between female and male colleagues. The company will have assessed all countries and have action plans in place for any remaining gaps no later than 2023.



By 2023, the company will ensure two zero-alcohol options are available in the majority of its markets.



