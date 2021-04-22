The French energy company sold its 60.5% stake in Engie EPS to the Taiwan Cement Corporation for around €132 million.From pv magazine France French energy company Engie has sold its 60.5% stake in Italy-based storage specialist Engie EPS to Taiwan's largest cement company, Taiwan Cement Corporation (TCC), for around €132 million. "The sale of Engie's stake in Engie EPS SA is part of the group's strategy to simplify its business and focus on its core activities," stated Engie CEO Catherine MacGregor. Announced in September, the new strategy is aimed at focusing on the company's expertise as ...

