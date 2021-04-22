

ANKARA (dpa-AFX) - Turkey's consumer confidence declined in April, survey results from the Turkish Statistical Institute showed on Thursday.



The consumer confidence index fell to 80.2 in April from 86.7 in March.



The survey was carried out in cooperation with the Turkish Statistical Institute and the Central Bank of the Republic of Turkey.



The assessment of the present financial situation of household fell to 64.0 in April from 67.3 in March.



The financial situation expectation of households decreased to 81.0 in April from 87.9 in the previous month.



The general economic situation expectation index declined to 82.9 in April from 94.1 in the prior month.



Assessment on spending money on durable goods index over next 12 months decreased to 92.8 from 97.4 in March.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

