DJ Lyxor FTSE 100 UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor FTSE 100 UCITS ETF - Dist (100D LN) Lyxor FTSE 100 UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 22-Apr-2021 / 09:23 CET/CEST Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Lyxor FTSE 100 UCITS ETF - Dist DEALING DATE: 21-Apr-2021 NAV PER SHARE: GBP: 104.7915 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 260317 CODE: 100D LN ISIN: LU1650492256

April 22, 2021 03:23 ET (07:23 GMT)