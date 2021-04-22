DJ Lyxor Core Euro Government Inflation-Linked Bond (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor Core Euro Government Inflation-Linked Bond (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc (MTIX LN) Lyxor Core Euro Government Inflation-Linked Bond (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 22-Apr-2021 / 09:23 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Lyxor Core Euro Government Inflation-Linked Bond (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 21-Apr-2021 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 164.3867 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 5187832 CODE: MTIX LN ISIN: LU1650491282 =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1650491282 Category Code: NAV TIDM: MTIX LN Sequence No.: 100495 EQS News ID: 1187549 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 22, 2021 03:24 ET (07:24 GMT)