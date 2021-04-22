DJ Lyxor UK Government Bond 0-5Y (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor UK Government Bond 0-5Y (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist (GIL5 LN) Lyxor UK Government Bond 0-5Y (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 22-Apr-2021 / 09:24 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Lyxor UK Government Bond 0-5Y (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist DEALING DATE: 21-Apr-2021 NAV PER SHARE: GBP: 17.98 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 6857800 CODE: GIL5 LN ISIN: LU1439943090 =---------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1439943090 Category Code: NAV TIDM: GIL5 LN Sequence No.: 100480 EQS News ID: 1187534 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1187534&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 22, 2021 03:25 ET (07:25 GMT)