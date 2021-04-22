DJ Lyxor SG Global Value Beta UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Lyxor SG Global Value Beta UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 21-Apr-2021 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 135.8935 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 202778 CODE: SGVL LN ISIN: LU1081771369

