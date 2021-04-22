DJ Lyxor MSCI World UCITS ETF - Monthly Hedged to USD - Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor MSCI World UCITS ETF - Monthly Hedged to USD - Dist (WLDU LN) Lyxor MSCI World UCITS ETF - Monthly Hedged to USD - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 22-Apr-2021 / 09:28 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Lyxor MSCI World UCITS ETF - Monthly Hedged to USD - Dist DEALING DATE: 21-Apr-2021 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 187.6053 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 415441 CODE: WLDU LN ISIN: FR0011669845 =---------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: FR0011669845 Category Code: NAV TIDM: WLDU LN Sequence No.: 100424 EQS News ID: 1187478 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

April 22, 2021 03:29 ET (07:29 GMT)