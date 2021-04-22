Hipther Agency Prepares For A Marathon Of Virtual Meetups On 3 Continents In Sports Betting, Casino, Esports, Blockchain, Artificial Intelligence, Fintech, Fashiontech, Edtech, VR/AR, and more

One-stop agency gears up for a marathon of 11 virtual meetups over the course of 2 months in several trending industries on 3 continents

TARGU MURES, Romania, April 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Thehipthers are preparing for a busy period during which they are hosting 10 virtual meetups for +15k participants from Europe, North America, and South America.

The short conferences and summits focus on some of the most talked-about industries and are powered by the agency's media outlets.

It's no secret that technology has exploded in 2021 and it has now clearly become a part of lives. Tech industries that were dormant for a while are now booming and being pushed by their users for more developments.

All these developments are also forming new partnerships and the virtual conferences have become platforms that help companies connect virtually and it seems that this is the way forward.

Hipther Agency has been among the first conference organizers that have shifted to just virtual events back in March 2020 and the team keeps growing its portfolio of conferences and content distribution network.

"We are very excited about the upcoming period and most importantly that our concept has proved its worth during Q1. Our team is working tirelessly on bringing even more decision-makers together in Q2 and combining our audiences from over 10 industries. We are also continuing with more product launches to help deliver our content to their right audience in a more seamless way," stated Zoltán Tundik, Co-Founder and Head of Business at Hipther Agency.

The meetups will focus on multibillion-dollar industries such as ports Betting, Casino, Esports, Blockchain, Artificial Intelligence, Fintech, Fashion tech, Edtech, VR/AR, and Gaming.

All meetups are free to attend. Kindly review the calendar per category below:

Sports Betting, Casino, Esports, Fantasy Sports, Lotteries

North America:

29 April - Gaming Americas Q2 Meetup (North America Focus) - Register for free

(North America Focus) - Register for free 22 June - Gaming Summit North Americas - Register for free

Europe:

13 May - MARE BALTICUM Gaming Summit (Virtual Baltics) - Register for free

(Virtual Baltics) - Register for free 18 May - MARE BALTICUM Gaming Summit (Virtual Nordics) - Register for free

(Virtual Nordics) - Register for free 28 May - Prague Gaming Summit - Register for free

- Register for free 10 June - European Gaming Q2 Meetup - Register for free

Latin America:

28 April - Gaming Americas Q2 Meetup (LatAm Focus) - Register for free

(LatAm Focus) - Register for free 23 June - Gaming Summit Latin America - Register for free

Blockchain, Artificial Intelligence, Fintech, Fashion tech, Edtech, VR/AR, Mixed Reality, Wellness, Cyber Security, and Gaming

Europe and worldwide:

6 May - TECH Mini Meetup (AI, Cyber Security, Ethics) - Register for free

(AI, Cyber Security, Ethics) - Register for free 15 June - TECH Conference Europe (Summer Edition) - Register for free

Hipther Agency is the parent brand of European Gaming, PICANTE, WireUp Zone and Gaming Americas and the team is excited to invite interested parties to review their android news app on the Play Store.

To receive constant updates from Hipther Agency and conference agenda updates, subscribe here: http://eepurl.com/hfyZxf

For sponsorship/speaking inquiries , make sure to reach out to Andrada Marginean (B2B Sales Executive at Hipther Agency) on andrada@hipther.agency

For media-related inquiries , please contact Alexandru Marginean (Marketing Specialist at Hipther Agency) on alex@hipther.agency

In other news, Hipther Agency's WireUp, a B2B networking platform, is booming

At the beginning of 2021, the team at Hipther Agency has launched WireUp, a social networking platform which enables like-minded professionals from several industries to connect online.

Offering a space to share ideas, create groups, video meetings, chat functions and conference hosting, the platform is also ideal for B2B companies looking to increase their brand exposure, as well as share their news, updates and services.

Providing users with a Facebook and LinkedIn inspired UX, WireUp, has been developed to be as intuitive and user-friendly as possible to deliver a first-class networking service tailored to the ongoing business environment.

The profile-creation process has been designed to be instantly seamless, all content from WireUp can also be shared externally across social channels, as well as allowing users to share posts via WhatsApp.

WireUp's Business suite will also allow brands to post their own content via the platform, as well as a series of premium advertising options. From 2021, companies will also be able to host their own webinars, as well as virtual conferences.

Already beta-tested, WireUp first went live during the Hipther Festival in October, with user feedback rigorously analysed and applied via the enhancement of the platform's code and UI.

Hipther Agency plans to continue rolling out a host of features and functionalities through 2021 and beyond, as well as offering access to its roster of hugely popular conferences and the ability to interact with speakers and other participants.

To sign-up to the WireUp networking platform, please visit: https://wireup.zone/

Hipther Agency press contacts:

Zoltan Tuendik, Head of Business

zoltan.tundik@hipther.agency, +40 735 559 234

Alex Marginean, Marketing Specialist

alex.marginean@hipther.agency, +40 731 394 220

About Hipther Agency:

One Stop Agency for multiple industries, services and activities.

HIPTHER AGENCY is the parent brand of several leading news outlets and international conferences that cover several industries such as Entertainment, Technology, Gaming and Gambling, Blockchain, Artificial Intelligence, Fintech, Quantum Technology, Legal Cannabis, Health and Lifestyle, VR/AR, eSports and many more.

For more details visit www.hipther.agency

Follow us on Facebook and LinkedIn.