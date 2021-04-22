InXpress Holdings Ltd. Names Four Senior Executives to its Board of Directors

Executives with Diverse Experience from PayPal, Etsy, Planet Fitness, and Dell

MANCHESTER, England, April 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- InXpress Holdings Ltd., a software-enabled global franchisor of transportation and logistics services, today announced it named four senior executives to its Board of Directors:Omar Simmons, Executive Chairman of one of the largest Planet Fitness franchise and Managing Director at Exaltare Capital Partners; Arnold Goldberg, former Senior Vice President and Senior Product Technologist at PayPal; Brendan Mulryan, Vice President at Etsy; and Jan Uhrich, former VP Services at Dell.

The new directors add complementary skills to reinforce InXpress's long-term commitment to provide world-class transportation and logistics solutions to small and medium sized businesses.

Last year Hudson Hill Capital ("HHC") acquired InXpress. Commenting on the appointments, Eric Rosen, Managing Partner of HHC, said, "These senior executives within technology, ecommerce, and franchising will strengthen the InXpress business globally. Each individual brings many years of relevant experience that will strengthen our technology, franchise, and service expertise to enhance the experience of our customers."

Based in Manchester, U.K., InXpress is an international franchisor of parcel, freight, and delivery logistics services serving SME customers through a software platform and global network of nearly 400 franchises in 14 countries. The company maintains relationships with tier-one parcel, air, and freight carriers around the world, offering discounted rates to franchisees that form relationships with SME customers through its direct salesforce. The Company also offers its SME customers and franchisees a SaaS platform, enabling franchisees to effectively manage customer service and customers to centrally manage their transportation and logistics requirements.

Mr. Simmons, a seasoned private equity professional with nearly 30 years of experience, currently serves as Managing Director at Exaltare Capital Partners, which he co-founded. He is also Executive Chairman of ECP-PF Holdings, one of the largest Planet Fitness franchise with health clubs in Connecticut, New Mexico, and New York. Prior to that, Mr. Simmons worked as a Director at Windjammer Capital Investors and co-founded Reliant Equity Investors. He also worked at leading private equity firms such as Summit Partners and McCown DeLeeuw. Mr. Simmons graduated from Harvard Business School with honors, after graduating from Princeton University.

Mr. Goldberg spent the majority of his 30 year career as a senior product and technology executive working with four high-growth companies - PayPal, Box, LinkedIn, and eBay. He joined PayPal in 2013 and served in senior product and technology positions, including his most recent role as Senior Vice President, Chief Product Architect, where he partnered with the CEO to transform the product and engineering functions. Prior to PayPal, Mr. Goldberg worked as Vice President, Engineering at Box; Vice President, Platform Engineering at LinkedIn; and Senior Director, Systems Development at eBay. He also served with Hyperion Software, IBM, and ABB. Mr. Goldberg began his career at Harris Corporation after graduating from the University of Florida with a BS degree in computer engineering.

Ms. Uhrich is a Fortune 50 company senior executive with deep experience in technology and services. From 2013 to 2016, she was Chief Delivery Officer at Sutherland responsible for global services delivery, technology, IT, and human resources. Ms. Uhrich spent 17 years with Dell delivering new solutions and services, including starting and building Dell Global Support Services. Prior to Dell, she served for eight years as Senior Director Product Development with Hewlett Packard Enterprise and began her career at Apollo Computer after graduating from Penn State University with a BS degree in computer science. She received her MS degree from the University of California, Berkeley.

Mr. Mulryan currently serves as Vice President, Member Services at Etsy. Prior to Etsy, he worked as Vice President, Customer Success at SaaS startup Docurated (acquired by Quark Software) and held various Program Management roles at Google. Mr. Mulryan possesses logistics experience as well, working with CEVA Logistics China and the Maersk Group. Mr. Mulryan earned a Diploma in Operational Research and Management Science from the London School of Economics and Political Science, a BS in Finance from the Georgetown University McDonough School of Business, and an MBA degree from Harvard Business School.

Mark Taylor, Global CEO of InXpress said, "We look forward to benefiting from the diverse skills and insights that Omar, Arnold, Jan, and Brendan bring to help accelerate our growth, build strong relationships with our partners, and enhance our software platform."

About InXpress

InXpress, a global business-to-business franchise company in the transportation and logistics industry, with a network of nearly 400 franchisees across 14 different countries, provides SMEs with unrivaled time and cost-saving shipping solutions through consultative services and innovative software. Due to the company's size and its global connection to more than 50 trusted carrier partners, InXpress franchisees can offer big shipping discounts to small and medium-sized business. With automated shipping preparation and one-on-one account management, InXpress customers are treated with the care and services typically reserved for Fortune 1000 companies. The core services include international small parcel, domestic small parcel and less-than-truckload ("LTL"). InXpress Americas began franchising in 2006. To learn more about the franchise opportunity and the reoccurring revenue potential, visit website www.inxpress.com.

About Hudson Hill

Based in New York, Hudson Hill (www.hudsonhillcapital.com) is a private investment firm founded by Eric Rosen, Jason Palmatary, and Alexander Stacy. Departing from the prevailing short-term orientation of the private equity industry, HHC invests with families, entrepreneurs, and management teams who are attracted to patient, long-term capital partners. Hudson Hill invests its own capital alongside like-minded partners in attractive growth-oriented opportunities in industries benefiting from long-term secular growth tailwinds. HHC's industry focus includes the business services, software, and financial services sectors.

Contacts:

For HHC

Chris Tofalli, Chris Tofalli Public Relations

914-834-4334

chris@tofallipr.com

For InXpress

Melanie Spencer

+44(0)7399 532 702

melanie.spencer@inxpress.com