Covid-19 disruption has been cited as the chief culprit as imports from China, Thailand and Vietnam slumped from April to January, but safeguarding duty also appears to have had an impact, with unaffected imports from nations such as Myanmar, Chad and Russia on the rise and Malaysian trade keeping steady.From pv magazine India India's solar imports were badly hit by last year's Covid-19 crisis. The value of imported solar cells and modules-INR2916 crore ($389 million)-from last April to January, was around 75% lower than for the same period a year earlier. That was also down to the impact of ...

