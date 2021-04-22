Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 22.04.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 660 internationalen Medien
Relay Medical: Insider kaufen jetzt zu!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1H60R ISIN: GB00B45TWN62 Ticker-Symbol: N/A 
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
nicht mehr börsennotiert
1-Jahres-Chart
FINASTRA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FINASTRA 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
22.04.2021 | 10:10
90 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Finastra makes Fusion KTP available in the cloud for bank and corporate treasurers

Solution now available to customers via Microsoft Azure to speed access to innovation

LONDON, April 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Finastra today announced the availability of its Fusion KTP integrated global treasury management solution in the cloud. Existing customers are already in the process of migrating to Finastra's cloud solution which is hosted on Microsoft Azure. Accessing Fusion KTP in the cloud will give users the opportunity to accelerate innovation and time to market, and the ability to transform their operations at scale.

Finastra Logo

Fusion KTP supports treasurers within both banks and corporates in managing their evolving cash management, risk, reporting, compliance and accounting requirements. The solution offers end-to-end multi-asset coverage and supports collaborative cash and workflow management across customer organizations, allowing them to centralize their financial exposures - optimizing hedging cost, reducing risk and ensuring compliance.

"Making Fusion KTP available to customers in the cloud via Microsoft Azure builds on Finastra's strategic vision to help accelerate the digital transformation of financial services, and help customers on their journeys to open," said Riteesh Singh, Senior Vice President, Financial Messaging Marketplaces at Finastra. "Customers eager to transform their treasury operations will benefit from increased flexibility in adapting to constant change across global markets. In addition, they will be able to take advantage of the highest standards of security, resiliency, performance and operating excellence."

Cubillas Ding, Research Director at Celent, says: "Treasury functions are increasingly called upon to closely partner with internal business teams, as well as with innovative external technology vendors to navigate strategic and tactical course corrections, especially through uncertain markets. Set against global efforts to adapt and remodel, firms have to react to heightened business dislocations, altered competitive playbooks, in addition to a complex interplay of financial, liquidity and cyber risks. A leaner, more responsive posture will enable an organization to quickly steer towards optimal paths for growth, diversification and resiliency."

Fusion KTP is used by banks and corporates - mainly in France, Belgium and North Africa. For further information click here.

About Finastra

Finastra is building an open platform that accelerates collaboration and innovation in financial services, creating better experiences for people, businesses and communities. Supported by the broadest and deepest portfolio of financial services software, Finastra delivers this vitally important technology to financial institutions of all sizes across the globe, including 90 of the world's top 100 banks. Our open architecture approach brings together a number of partners and innovators. Together we are leading the way in which applications are written, deployed and consumed in financial services to evolve with the changing needs of customers. Learn more at finastra.com

For further information please contact:

Caroline Duff
Global Head of PR
T +44 (0)7917 613586
Ecaroline.duff@finastra.com
finastra.com

Corporate headquarters

4 Kingdom Street
Paddington
London W2 6BD
United Kingdom
T: +44 20 3320 5000

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/967510/Finastra_Logo.jpg

FINASTRA-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.