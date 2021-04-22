The "Regulatory Report: Bulgaria Heated Tobacco" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

It is uncertain whether the regulatory framework for heated tobacco products in Bulgaria will change in the near future. The upcoming parliamentary elections have the potential to elevate a number of new policymakers, but historically tobacco control has not been a priority.

Rules for nicotine pouches will certainly be introduced following the review of the EU Tobacco Products Directive (TPD). We don't expect any changes to taxation until 2023, however long-term tax policy will be influenced by the EU's plan to harmonise excise duties on new tobacco products.

Regulatory landscape

The Republic of Bulgaria lies in the Balkan Peninsula on the southeastern edge of Europe. It has a population of 6.9m, of whom a sixth live in the capital, Sofia. The official language is Bulgarian.

The country is a parliamentary republic, headed by the prime minister, and the legislative powers lay with a unicameral national assembly. Prime minister Boyko Borissov of the centre-right party GERB (Citizens for European Development of Bulgaria) was elected in 2017. The next parliamentary elections will take place in April 2021.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive summary

2 Outlook

3 Regulatory landscape

4 National regulatory framework

5 Age restrictions

6 Product restrictions

7 Labelling and packaging

8 Obligation to notify

9 Retail channel restrictions

10 Public usage

11 Advertising and marketing

12 Sanctions

13 Taxation

14 Relevant laws

15 Relevant bodies

