The "Regulatory Report: Bulgaria Heated Tobacco" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
It is uncertain whether the regulatory framework for heated tobacco products in Bulgaria will change in the near future. The upcoming parliamentary elections have the potential to elevate a number of new policymakers, but historically tobacco control has not been a priority.
Rules for nicotine pouches will certainly be introduced following the review of the EU Tobacco Products Directive (TPD). We don't expect any changes to taxation until 2023, however long-term tax policy will be influenced by the EU's plan to harmonise excise duties on new tobacco products.
Regulatory landscape
The Republic of Bulgaria lies in the Balkan Peninsula on the southeastern edge of Europe. It has a population of 6.9m, of whom a sixth live in the capital, Sofia. The official language is Bulgarian.
The country is a parliamentary republic, headed by the prime minister, and the legislative powers lay with a unicameral national assembly. Prime minister Boyko Borissov of the centre-right party GERB (Citizens for European Development of Bulgaria) was elected in 2017. The next parliamentary elections will take place in April 2021.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Executive summary
2 Outlook
3 Regulatory landscape
4 National regulatory framework
5 Age restrictions
6 Product restrictions
7 Labelling and packaging
8 Obligation to notify
9 Retail channel restrictions
10 Public usage
11 Advertising and marketing
12 Sanctions
13 Taxation
14 Relevant laws
15 Relevant bodies
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/8g22m5
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210422005468/en/
Contacts:
ResearchAndMarkets.com
Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900