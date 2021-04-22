Anzeige
Donnerstag, 22.04.2021
PR Newswire
22.04.2021 | 10:52
TwentyFour Income Fund - TwentyFour Income Fund Presentation

London, April 22

22/04/2021

TWENTYFOUR INCOME FUND LIMITED

(a closed-ended investment company incorporated in Guernsey with registration number 56128, LEI: 549300CCEV00IH2SU369)

TwentyFour Income Fund Presentation

The Portfolio Management team has updated the presentation for TwentyFour Income Fund, highlighting how their views feed into positioning.

Please click here to view the presentation

