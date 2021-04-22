TwentyFour Income Fund - TwentyFour Income Fund Presentation
PR Newswire
London, April 22
22/04/2021
TWENTYFOUR INCOME FUND LIMITED
(a closed-ended investment company incorporated in Guernsey with registration number 56128, LEI: 549300CCEV00IH2SU369)
TwentyFour Income Fund Presentation
The Portfolio Management team has updated the presentation for TwentyFour Income Fund, highlighting how their views feed into positioning.
Please click here to view the presentation
