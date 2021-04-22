Centara Invites British Guests to Break Free and Enjoy Stress-Free Island Escapes in the Maldives

Family-friendly Centara Grand Island Resort & Spa Maldives and adults-only Centara Ras Fushi Resort & Spa embody the very best of Thai hospitality and promise a choice of tropical vacations for every type of traveller

BANGKOK, April 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Centara Hotels & Resorts, Thailand's leading international hotel operator, is inviting travellers to leave the stress and strain of the outside world far behind and escape to paradise in the Maldives, with a choice of award-winning island resorts that combine breath-taking natural beauty, world-class facilities and warm Thai hospitality.

Centara understands that the last 12 months have been difficult for many people, as the global pandemic impacted all aspects of our daily lives, from working routines to personal relationships. So what could be more refreshing and rewarding than a tropical vacation? The Maldives, which was only lightly affected by COVID-19, is now open for tourism and welcoming international guests for short breaks or extended stays[1].

British visitors know the Centara brand and love the group's hotels and resorts in Thailand, for their blend of world-class accommodation, fantastic facilities and warm, Thai-inspired services. Travellers can experience the same high standards of hospitality at two idyllic island resorts in the Maldives, one perfectly suited to families and the other ideal for couples. Centara is ready to create unforgettable experiences for every guest.

Centara Grand Island Resort & Spa Maldives - Five-Star Family Moments

Nestled on a pristine island in the South Ari Atoll, Centara Grand Island Resort & Spa Maldives is a fantastic option for families. Amid a landscape of pure white sand, crystal clear seas and swaying palm trees, parents and kids can choose to stay in a 93-square metre Deluxe Family Water Villa, which includes bunk beds, a PlayStation and a secure terrace with breath-taking ocean views and steps down to the lagoon. A collection of beachfront villas are also available with private pools and direct access to the powder-soft sand. And now, under the resort's all-new child policy, up to two children can stay and eat free-of-charge[2].

Effective 1stMay 2021, guests will be able to select from a full range of meal plans, including Bed & Breakfast, Half Board, Full Board, All Inclusive and Grand All Inclusive. Whichever they choose, all ages will be able to unwind in the sparkling beachfront swimming pool, enjoy exciting activities such as tennis, volleyball, water sports and snorkelling, or dine at six exceptional restaurants, bars and lounges, including a Suan Bua, an elegant and authentic Thai restaurant, and Azzuri Mare, which showcases the finest Italian seafood. Youngsters will also have endless hours of fun at the dual-age kids' club.

With the All Inclusive option, families will be treated to daily afternoon tea, all-day beverages, a daily replenished minibar, and discounts on Thai-inspired wellness treatments at SPA Cenvaree. For the ultimate island adventure, the Grand All Inclusive programme also includes enhanced dining and beverage packages, daily spa credits, banana boat and tube rides, and a choice of sublime sunset cruises, offshore snorkelling trips and even whale shark-spotting excursions.

Want to elevate your stay? Every guest can opt for an Island Club upgrade, which features a wealth of enticing extras such as private check-in, Club lounge access, daily refreshments, in-villa breakfast, laundry services, Private Island Club pool access, priority spa reservations and more.

With such an outstanding array of benefits, there has never been a better time to book your Maldivian family vacation. Rates start from just around GBP 250++ per night.

Centara Ras Fushi Resort & Spa - Idyllic Adults-Only Experiences

For couples, Centara Ras Fushi Resort & Spa is an exquisite adults-only island retreat in the North Malé Atoll. This heavenly hideaway houses a collection of beautiful beachfront and overwater accommodation, including the Deluxe Spa Overwater Villa, which is accessed via a wooden boardwalk and offers 42 square metres of living space with an outdoor spa bathtub and direct steps down to the reef - ideal for swimming or snorkelling around the lagoon. Alternatively, the Premium Deluxe Spa Water Villa features an elegant ocean-facing deck with an outdoor spa bathtub and direct access to the sparkling lagoon.

With a choice of seven sensational restaurants and bars, exhilarating water sports, scuba diving, ocean excursions and soothing therapies at SPA Cenvaree, this intimate resort promises many romantic moments, during the day and under the stars. Every couple can immerse themselves in the tranquil turquoise seas with complimentary non-motorised water sports and snorkelling equipment hire throughout their stay, along with beach sports and activities, access to the fitness centre, E-Zone and Chill Lounge, and free Wi-Fi to stay in touch with home or post the most spectacular social media updates.

Like its sister resort, Centara Ras Fushi Resort & Spa offers a complete collection of meal plans: Bed & Breakfast, Half Board, Full Board, All Inclusive and Gold All Inclusive. Guests who choose the All Inclusive option will be treated to bountiful daily breakfasts, delectable lunches and dinners with generous daily credits at a choice of restaurants, including Thai, Italian, Middle Eastern and international options, along with afternoon tea, daily replenished minibar, all-day beverages, and evening canapés as the sun sets over the Indian Ocean.

For a truly sparkling stay, the Gold All Inclusive package promises all the benefits of All Inclusive, plus unlimited lunch and dinner privileges at every dining destination on the island, plus premium beverages, laundry services, daily credits for Thai-inspired treatments at SPA Cenvaree, and even daily snorkelling excursions by boat.

After the unprecedented upheaval of the last 12 months, a Maldivian vacation is a magical and memorable way to relax your body, revive your spirit and reconnect with your loved ones. Let Centara create your ultimate island escape. Rates start from just around GBP 200++ per night.

Maldives Calling - 40% Off at a Choice of Resorts

Under the "Maldives Calling" promotion, British travellers who book by 31stMay 2021 (for stays until 30thApril 2022) will receive up to 40% off plus USD 100 (approximately GBP 72) of resort credit.[3] For more information and reservations, simply select your perfect private island destination: Centara Grand Island Resort & Spa Maldives for all-inclusive family holidays, or Centara Ras Fushi Resort & Spa for exclusive couples' retreats.

To learn more about Centara Hotels & Resorts, please visit www.centarahotelsresorts.com.

1 - Effective 20th April 2021, overseas visitors to the Maldives are no longer required to provide a negative COVID-19 test result, if they have been fully vaccinated two weeks prior to arrival. Unvaccinated travellers can still enter the country if they provide a negative test result. 2 - Up to 2 children under 12 years of age stay free-of-charge in their parents' room (as per the room's maximum occupancy). All children eat for free from kids' menus and buffet items. À la Carte items will be charged at 50%. 3 - For guests who book on Bed and Breakfast meal plans and stay minimum 4 nights at the resorts.

ABOUT CENTARA

Centara Hotels & Resorts is Thailand's leading hotel operator. Its 83 properties span all major Thai destinations plus the Maldives, Sri Lanka, Vietnam, Laos, Myanmar, China, Japan, Oman, Qatar, Cambodia, Turkey, Indonesia and the UAE. Centara's portfolio comprises six brands - Centara Reserve, Centara Grand Hotels & Resorts, Centara Hotels & Resorts, Centara Boutique Collection, Centra by Centara and COSI Hotels - ranging from 5-star city hotels and luxurious island retreats to family resorts and affordable lifestyle concepts supported by innovative technology. It also operates state-of-the-art convention centres and has its own award-winning spa brand, Cenvaree. Throughout the collection, Centara delivers and celebrates the hospitality and values Thailand is famous for including gracious service, exceptional food, pampering spas and the importance of families. Centara's distinctive culture and diversity of formats allow it to serve and satisfy travellers of nearly every age and lifestyle.

Over the next five years Centara aims to become a top 100 global hotel group, while spreading its footprint into new continents and market niches. As Centara continues to expand, a growing base of loyal customers will find the company's unique style of hospitality in more locations. Centara's global loyalty programme, Centara The1, reinforces their loyalty with rewards, privileges and special member pricing.

Find out more about Centara at www.CentaraHotelsResorts.com

