iMAPS ETI AG: First Exchange-Traded Actively Managed Certificate Based on A Crypto Currency Trading Strategy Launched Successfully

LIECHTENSTEIN / ACCESSWIRE / April 22, 2021 / iMaps ETI plc, the Liechtenstein-based white label issuer of Actively Managed Certificates and Exchange Traded Instruments, has launched a new structured product: the Crypto Alpha Strategy ETI (ISIN: DE000A3GQF18). The Actively Managed Certificate has recently been admitted to trading on the Stuttgart Stock Exchange.



The Exchange Traded Instrument was issued for Belvoir Capital AG and is based on the most important liquid cryptocurrencies. Futures are traded in the respective currencies via an AI-supported software system. All trades are executed automatically. The aim is to gain alpha from the price movements in the crypto currencies. The aim is to achieve lower volatility and, at best, zero correlation to Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies.



Steffen Bauke, CEO of Belvoir Capital AG: "After more than twelve months of testing and hard work, we have jointly succeeded in bringing a product onto the market that combines the old investment world with the new crypto world. Specifically, the combination of crypto investments with one a market-neutral, risk-controlled investment approach is ideal for those investors who still seem alien to the crypto world. "



Digital assets as the underlying value of Actively Managed Certificates are booming



"We are pleased that our range of Actively Managed Certificates have now been expanded to include actively managed crypto currency investment strategies. We expect to issue numerous Actively Managed Certificates on digital assets for asset managers on our platform in the coming months" said Andreas Woelfl , Founder and Chairman of the Board of Directors of iMaps ETI AG, which undertakes to provide daily liquidity with a maximum spread of two percent for its Exchange Traded Instruments. Being issued under an approved base prospectus for Exchange Traded Instruments in the form of derivative securities iMaps Actively Managed Certificates come with a publich offering.



About iMaps ETI plc



iMaps ETI plc is a White Label Issuer in the Principality of Liechtenstein with a focus on issuing Exchange Traded Instruments in the form of Actively Managed Certificates (AMCs). The iMaps Capital Markets Group focuses on providing asset managers with the platform for issuing investment products, which depict the asset manager's investment strategy, as a private label solution. The spectrum is represented by certificates on classic investments such as stocks, derivatives and funds, as well as on digital assets as an underlying for AMCs. AMCs are an interesting, rapidly growing and inexpensive alternative to funds and thanks to the approved base prospectus of iMaps ETI plc, there is the possibility of offering them to the public. Further information is available at www.imaps-capital.com



About Belvoir Capital AG

Belvoir Capital AG was founded in 2004 and is an owner-managed multi-family office based in Zurich, Switzerland. 15 employees look after the well-being of customers, which include private individuals, entrepreneurial families and foundations. Belvoir Capital AG has FINMA approval as an asset manager for collective investment schemes in accordance with the CISA. Further information is available at: www.belvoircapital.com



Disclaimer: The securities base prospectus including supplements has been approved by the FMA Liechtenstein and notified to Germany, Austria, Italy, Luxembourg and Ireland. It can be downloaded free of charge from the website www.imaps-capital.com/etis

