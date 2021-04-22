Valmet's Interim Review January 1 - March 31, 2021: Orders received increased to EUR 1.3 billion and Comparable EBITA to EUR 80 million in the first quarter

- Valmet Oyj's stock exchange release on April 22, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. EEST

- Figures in brackets, unless otherwise stated, refer to the comparison period, i.e. the same period of the previous year.

January-March 2021: Orders received and Comparable EBITA increased

Orders received increased 11 percent to EUR 1,312 million ( EUR 1,187 million ).

( ). Orders received increased in the Pulp and Energy, Paper, and Automation business lines, and remained at the previous year's level in the Services business line



Orders received increased in EMEA ( Europe , Middle East and Africa ), North America and China , and decreased in South America and Asia-Pacific .

, and ), and , and decreased in and . Net sales remained at the previous year's level and amounted to EUR 858 million ( EUR 821 million ).

( ). Net sales increased in the Paper business line, remained at the previous year's level in the Services, and Pulp and Energy business lines, and decreased in the Automation business line.

Comparable earnings before interest, taxes and amortization (Comparable EBITA) were EUR 80 million ( EUR 52 million ), and the corresponding Comparable EBITA margin was 9.4 percent (6.3%).

), and the corresponding Comparable EBITA margin was 9.4 percent (6.3%). Comparable EBITA increased due to higher net sales and lower operating expenses.

Earnings per share were EUR 0.38 (EUR 0.20) .

. Items affecting comparability amounted to EUR 8 million ( EUR -1 million ).

( ). Cash flow provided by operating activities was EUR 148 million ( EUR 173 million ).

Guidance for 2021

On April 16, 2021, Valmet revised upwards its net sales and Comparable EBITA guidance for 2021.

Revised guidance (on April 16, 2021):

Valmet estimates that net sales in 2021 will increase in comparison with 2020 (EUR 3,740 million) and Comparable EBITA in 2021 will increase in comparison with 2020 (EUR 365 million).

Previous guidance (on February 4, 2021):

Valmet estimates that net sales in 2021 will remain at the previous year's level in comparison with 2020 (EUR 3,740 million) and Comparable EBITA in 2021 will remain at the previous year's level in comparison with 2020 (EUR 365 million).

Short-term market outlook

Valmet estimates that the short-term market outlook for services has improved to satisfactory (previously satisfactory/weak). Valmet reiterates the good short-term market outlook for automation, pulp, board and paper, and tissue and the weak short-term market outlook for energy.

President and CEO Pasi Laine: Orders received increased to a new record

"Valmet's orders received increased to EUR 1,312 million in the first quarter of 2021. This is a record-high quarterly order intake for us. Orders received increased in the Pulp and Energy, Paper, and Automation business lines and remained at the previous year's level in the Services business line. Our order backlog increased to a record high of EUR 3,709 million, which is EUR 452 million higher than at the end of 2020. Net sales remained at the previous year's level and Comparable EBITA increased.

One of the highlights of the first quarter was the introduction of Valmet's climate program - Forward to a carbon neutral future. The program includes ambitious CO2 emission reduction targets and concrete actions for the whole value chain, including Valmet's own operations, the supply chain, and the use of Valmet's technologies by its customers. The program is aligned with the Paris Climate Agreement's 1.5-degree pathway and the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals."

Key figures1

EUR million Q1/2021 Q1/2020 Change 2020 Orders received 1,312

1,187 11 % 3,653

Order backlog2 3,709

3,557 4 % 3,257

Net sales 858

821 5 % 3,740

Comparable earnings before interest, taxes and amortization (Comparable EBITA) 80

52 55 % 365

% of net sales 9.4 % 6.3 %

9.8 % Earnings before interest, taxes and amortization (EBITA) 89

51 75 % 355

% of net sales 10.3 % 6.2 %

9.5 % Operating profit (EBIT) 76

42 81 % 319

% of net sales 8.9 % 5.1 %

8.5 % Profit before taxes 75

40 88 % 307

Profit for the period 57

30 93 % 231

Earnings per share, EUR 0.38

0.20 92 % 1.54

Earnings per share, diluted, EUR 0.38

0.20 92 % 1.54

Equity per share, EUR2 7.18

6.72 7 % 7.60

Cash flow provided by operating activities 148

173 -14 % 532

Cash flow after investments 125

156 -20 % -60

Return on equity (ROE) (annualized) 21 % 12 %

21 % Return on capital employed (ROCE) before taxes (annualized) 20 % 13 %

22 % Equity to assets ratio2 37 % 41 %

39 % Gearing2 3 % -22 %

13. % 1The calculation of key figures is presented on page 40. 2 At end of period.

Orders received, EUR million Q1/2021 Q1/2020 Change 2020 Services 385

398

-3 % 1,356

Automation 103

92

12 % 334

Pulp and Energy 461

376

23 % 934

Paper 363

321

13 % 1,029

Total 1,312

1,187

11 % 3,653



Order backlog, EUR million As at Mar 31, 2021 As at Mar 31, 2020 Change As at Dec 31, 2020 Total 3,709

3,557

4 % 3,257





















Net sales, EUR million Q1/2021 Q1/2020 Change 2020 Services 290

295

-2 % 1,327

Automation 49

69

-28 % 335

Pulp and Energy 230

240

-4 % 1,003

Paper 289

217

33 % 1,076

Total 858

821

5 % 3,740



Valmet is the leading global developer and supplier of process technologies, automation and services for the pulp, paper and energy industries. We aim to become the global champion in serving our customers.

Valmet's strong technology offering includes pulp mills, tissue, board and paper production lines, as well as power plants for bioenergy production. Our advanced services and automation solutions improve the reliability and performance of our customers' processes and enhance the effective utilization of raw materials and energy.

Valmet's net sales in 2020 were approximately EUR 3.7 billion. Our 14,000 professionals around the world work close to our customers and are committed to moving our customers' performance forward - every day. Valmet's head office is in Espoo, Finland and its shares are listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki.

