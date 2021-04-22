

NEW DELHI (dpa-AFX) - The Indian rupee strengthened against the U.S. dollar in the evening session on Thursday, as regional stocks rose tracking positive cues from global market amid encouraging earnings reports.



The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex rose 375 points, or 0.79 percent, to 48,081, while the broader NSE Nifty index was up 110 points, or 0.77 percent, at 14,406.



The Indian rupee climbed to a 2-day high of 74.83 against the greenback from yesterday's close of 75.42. The rupee is seen finding resistance around the 72.00 mark.



