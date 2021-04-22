The "Review of Debit Card Acquisition in Top-10 Russian Banks 2021 Market Analysis and Trends, Rating, 100+ Best Practices" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Debit Card Acquisition Rank 2021 is devoted to the debit card acquisition process in Russian banks. Report insights will help to remove application barriers, retain the client, speed up the first transaction and automate processes to reduce the time spent.

Research experts analyzed more than 10 banks for individuals by three debit card delivery methods: at a branch, by courier, and digital only. The full report contains over 100 solutions that will improve the existing process, CJM throughout all bank's processes and a detailed description of the ideal customer journey, taking into account the latest innovations and expert suggestions in solving problems.

The study is important in order to figure out how to increase the efficiency of attracting new customers in digital channels, improve sales conversion and form a loyal customer at the beginning.

The results of the Debit Card Acquisition Rank 2021 will be useful for identifying the best banking practices in one of the most developed regions of fintech Russia.

1) Analysis of the market and trends will help to see how the digital transformation of the Russian market is going on, in which technologies the largest banks are investing and which sales channels they are developing.

2) Access to the list of best practices will reduce the time spent searching for ideas. It will help the company to immediately focus on proven solutions and shorten the development cycle.

3) CJM will be a ready-made plan for optimizing the customer journey, as well as a checklist for checking your own work. The maps show step by step how the product is issued in each channel of the leading banks, what actions the client performs, what documents and data, what communications are received and at what moment.

Key Topics Covered:

Ranking and key research findings

Market condition

CJM analysis for all participating banks

100+ best debit card opening practices

Ideal CJM which based on best practices

Study methodology

Companies Mentioned

Alfa-Bank

Bank Otkritie

Gazprombank

Post Bank

Raiffeisenbank

Rosbank

Rosselkhozbank

Sberbank of Russia

Tinkoff Bank

VTB

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/7bp817

