

DUBLIN (dpa-AFX) - Ireland's wholesale prices decreased further in March, data from the Central Statistics Office showed on Thursday.



Wholesale prices decreased 10.1 percent annually in March, following a 14.0 percent decline in February.



On a monthly basis, wholesale prices rose 1.0 percent in March, following a 0.7 percent increase in the previous month.



Prices for export sales increased by 0.9 percent monthly in March and fell 10.6 percent from a year ago.



Prices for home sales rose 0.3 percent monthly in March and decline 0.3 percent from the previous year.



