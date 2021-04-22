Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE: AQUA), a leader in mission-critical water treatment solutions, today released its fifth annual Sustainability Report, outlining the company's ongoing commitment to sustainability. The report was launched in celebration of Earth Day, which occurs annually on April 22.

Communities and industries around the world face serious issues when it comes to water quality and quantity. Evoqua is dedicated to developing and delivering sustainable solutions that help customers and communities protect the world's most valuable resource water. The report details how Evoqua helps customers meet their sustainability goals related to water, energy, circular economy, climate change, and health wellness.

"Sustainability is core to what we do every day. Through the solutions and services that we provide to our customers, we work to build a more resilient and sustainable water system," said Ron Keating, Evoqua's Chief Executive Officer. "Our sustainability strategy lays the foundation for the road ahead, and we will continue to evolve our strategy as our impact on a sustainable future continues to expand."

The 2020 Sustainability Report shares progress across the priority areas where Evoqua believes it can have the most meaningful impacts. Highlights include:

The broad portfolio of innovative solutions aligned with the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), helping customers solve their complex water and wastewater treatment challenges.

A review of our internal governance structure for sustainability, which serves as the framework for improving sustainability performance moving forward.

Our efforts to reduce our environmental footprint, improve our safety culture, and build a more inclusive and diverse culture.

A summary of our initiatives put in place to protect and support employees through the pandemic.

The all-digital and interactive report contains details about the company's global sustainability efforts and goals and utilized the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) standards. To read the report, visit: https://www.evoqua.com/sustainability.

About Evoqua Water Technologies

Evoqua Water Technologies is a leading provider of mission-critical water and wastewater treatment solutions, offering a broad portfolio of products, services, and expertise to support industrial, municipal, and recreational customers who value water. Evoqua has worked to protect water, the environment, and its employees for more than 100 years, earning a reputation for quality, safety, and reliability around the world. Headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, the company operates in more than 160 locations across ten countries. Serving more than 38,000 customers and 200,000 installations worldwide, our employees are united by a common purpose: Transforming Water. Enriching Life. To learn more, visit www.evoqua.com.

